6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

The stars are out this weekend. Angelina Jolie, Jamie Foxx, and Demi Moore return with some interesting vehicles, some family-oriented, some, well, for more mature audiences.

This weekend, look for a charming animal tale, a super-steamy podcast, and a trip to the 1950s. Here are your best streaming weekend picks.

Movies

The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)

Who's ready for a movie where celebrities voice animals? Well, of course, Disney+ is gonna hit you with such a movie this weekend. This adaptation of K.A. Applegate's 2012 novel of the same name is about an artistic gorilla (voiced by Sam Rockwell) and the other animals who live together in a circus/mall. Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Dame Helen Mirren, and Chaka Khan are just a few of the superstars who voice the animals in this thing. (Premieres Friday)

Project Power (Netflix)

The latest sci-fi/superhero whatzit to come from the unstoppable streaming service has Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback as a trio who join forces in stopping sinister forces behind a newly developed drug that temporarily gifts its user with superhuman abilities. Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, who directed the third and fourth Paranormal Activity movies — as well as the thrillers Nerve and Viral — are behind the camera on this one. (Premieres Friday)

Podcasts

Dirty Diana (QCODE)

Here's something that'll get a lot of people all hot-and-bothered — in the ears. Demi Moore stars in and co-produces this six-episode, scripted series, written and directed by filmmaker Shana Feste (Country Strong). This sex-positive podcast has Moore playing a woman who, despite her dying marriage, secretly runs an erotic website where women reveal their intimate sexual fantasies, craving connection and searching for a new kind of erotica.

What Had Happened Was (Starburns Audio)

Fans of old-school hip-hop may want to check out this endlessly entertaining podcast, where rapper Open Mike Eagle sits down and talks with Prince Paul about his career and legacy. Who is Prince Paul, you ask? Why, he produced De La Soul's first three, career-making, groundbreaking albums, as well as produced by several, Grammy-winning comedy albums for Chris Rock and has released many other ambitious projects — some legendary, some notorious.

Television

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The latest project from comedian-turned-suspense master Jordan Peele is an adaptation of Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name. Set in a segregated 1950s America, this allegorical horror tale follows three Black Americans on a road trip to find a missing person. Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods) stars in this, along with Jurnee Smollett and Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance. J.J. Abrams also serves as a producer. (Premieres Sunday at 8 pm)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis stars in this comedy he co-created with Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town), based on a character he played in a series of NBC Sports promotional videos back in 2013. He plays a college football coach who lands a position as the coach of a professional soccer team in England, where there is no doubt he'll be met with opposition before ultimately winning everybody with his down-home, American charm. (Premieres Friday)