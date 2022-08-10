Dazzling immersive art experience draws up sprawling new home in The Heights

A popular Houston immersive exhibition outside of Spring Branch is making a major move to arguably the city’s hottest Inner Loop neighborhood.

Lighthouse Immersive, which debuted three buzzy immersive shows: Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and now Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, at its Founders District location (1314 Brittmoore Rd.), will relocate to The Heights, the company announced.

Specifically, Lighthouse Immersive’s new home will be housed in White Oak Station (600 W. 6th St.), a group of redeveloped, multi-purpose industrial spaces that include a boutique gym, retail, and more. Lighthouse’s new location, will boast a sprawling 26,280-square-feet (a must, the exhibitions’ walkability and scope).

Ownership promises an “enhanced guest experience,” in press materials; guests can expect two new galleries for improved exploration, taller ceilings, and an updated acoustical fine-tuning to elevate the immersive element.

But for fans, it’s all about the immersive shows. Lighthouse’s new operation is set to open early November, with special holiday programming to debut later that month. Presale for specific holiday programs begins August 24.

Meanwhile, visitors can still catch Immersive Monet & The Impressionists at the current Lighthouse Founders District venue through August 21 (find tickets here).

For the uninitiated, Lighthouse’s immersive exhibitions marry the works of art’s legendary titans, but with animation, creating moving images and action and flow that truly bring the iconic pieces to life. Custom-designed soundtracks and soundscapes add to the immersive experience, as viewers sit, stand, or walk through the dazzling displays — where even the floor is sometimes a canvas.

Thus far, the three immersive artist shows have drawn more than 180,000 guests, according to a press release.

“This move represents our continued evolution in Houston and is proof of the positive feedback we’ve seen from guests thus far,” said Vito Iaia, who is co-founder of ownership company Impact Museums and also the co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh, in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue to grow and evolve in Houston, and we believe our new location in the Heights will help us reach and engage with new audiences and offer an even more elevated viewing experience.”

For more information and for updates, visit Lighthouse Immersive online.