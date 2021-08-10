Home » Entertainment
Creepy Houston haunted house scares up one-day-only Friday the 13 event

13th Floor Haunted House Houston
Head to the 13th Floor on Friday the 13th — if you dare. Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Haunted House

Christmas in July is a thing, so why not Halloween in August? Given that the ominous Friday the 13th is this month, a local haunted house is celebrating with some creepy, immersive activities.

Local scream show 13th Floor Haunted House Houston will open for one day only (the aforementioned and apropos Friday, August 13) for a scary-as-hell event.

Guests can expect an intense, graphic, theatrical show full of visceral thrills and psychological horror, created by Hollywood caliber make-up artists, costume designers, and set producers, a press release notes.

Additionally, ticket buyers who purchase a regular price ($19.99) ticket on Friday, August 13 will also receive an additional free ticket for any date in September or October, the venue announced.

(These free vouchers are available while supplies last and good for any date of operation in September or October.)

“We're celebrating Friday the 13th in a big way this year,” said Houston publicist, Nidia Alvarado, in a release. “We have the most amazing fans in the industry and they love Friday the 13th. So we are giving them an exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween early and score a free ticket for a future visit in 2021.”

Doors open at 7 pm Friday, August 13. Tickets are $19.99 and on sale now online. The venue is located at 7075 FM 1960 W, Suite 20.

