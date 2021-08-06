Home » Entertainment
show up as shooter!

Fun River Oaks film festival links favorite golf movies, a costume contest, and bourbon

Fun River Oaks film festival links favorite golf movies and bourbon

By
Carl Spackler Caddyshack
See — or dress up as — Caddychack's Carl Spackler at this film fest. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

As players — even bad players — know, golf is a sport steeped in tradition, such as dressing with, say, panache, and enjoying some booze on the course.

Now, a new film festival that pairs beloved golf films with a bourbon line started by two sports stars will celebrate those time-honored traditions and more when it screens at iPic in River Oaks District on Monday, August 9.

This new festival is sponsored by Sweetens Cove Bourbon, which was launched by NFL icon Peyton Manning and tennis star Andy Roddick. The bourbon is named after a beloved nine-hole golf course in Tennessee, where golfers to take a shot of bourbon before the first hole. (That inspired the idea to create a bourbon of the same name.)

The film fest  celebrates the brand’s opening in Texas, per a press release.

Fans can expect some golf-flick favorites: Happy Gilmore, Caddyshack, and Tin Cup. For the golf fashion element, guests are encouraged to come dressed as the three films’s memorable characters: Shooter McGavin, (that finger gun!) Carl Spackler, or Roy McAvoy. The fan donning the best costume scores a bottle of Sweetens Cove Bourbon autographed by Roddick and Manning.

Doors open at 6pm with a happy hour, followed by the costume contest at 6:15 pm; screenings start 6:20pm-7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online and include admission, swag, snacks, and sips of Sweetens Cove Bourbon.

An added plus: $5 from each ticket sale goes to First Tee Houston, which aims to help local kids build character and learn life-enhancing values and healthy choices through golf.

Read These Next
David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Idris Elba, and Daniela Melchior in The Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad brings much-needed fun to DC Extended Universe
Simone Biles comes home Houston Bush Intercontinental
Olympic icon Simone Biles triumphantly returns home to Houston
J. R. Richard Houston Astros pitcher
Legendary Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard passes away at 71