Chip and Joanna Gaines relaunch Fixer Upper and debut new show with Texas star

Are y'all ready to see Fixer Upper return? Apparently Chip and Joanna Gaines were, too, as the HGTV home renovation show that made them stars is getting a new season on their forthcoming Magnolia Network.

And along with the announcement of their show's relaunch comes news of a new Magnolia Network show starring a Dallas-Fort Worth entrepreneur.

The Gaineses announced the Fixer Upper return in a short video, filled with their signature lovable quirkiness, posted to social media the morning of Tuesday, August 4.

In it, they're driving around their home town, Waco, when Joanna says to Chip that she saw his hammer and tool belt in the car. "What's that about?," she asks, to which he replies, "Just in case." He declares he has a surprise for her, and when they arrive at an old house, he tells her he's signed them up for another season of Fixer Upper.

"I've kind of missed it," Joanna admits, and they walk toward the house.

Fixer Upper — HGTV's biggest hit of all time — ended in 2018. Since then, the Gaineses have had a fifth child and created their own Magnolia Network, which is set to replace the DIY Network. Magnolia's launch was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fixer Upper was not included as part of the Magnolia lineup revealed in a sneak peek back in April, though the network promised plenty of Gaines family footage. On the heels of her second cookbook release, Joanna will be cooking with friends, they promised. And Chip will get plenty more "demo day" action as they continue to take on big renovation projects around Waco, they say. (Here are the first 10 shows revealed on the network.)

Along with the Fixer Upper announcement, the Gaineses revealed to Deadline that two new shows would launch on Magnolia, and one has a North Texas star.

"Self Employed (working title) follows Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the United States meeting some of the country’s most inspiring small business owners. Together, they will share stories of unwavering resilience, insatiable ambition and the winding roads they’ve traveled to successfully build their dream jobs," Deadline says, adding that due to the pandemic, the first season will likely be filmed in Texas towns within driving distance of DFW.

The other new show, they say, is an untitled series starring self-taught interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn.

According to a blog post by Chip, the new season of Fixer Upper will start when the Magnolia Network launches in 2021. He writes that he and Joanna were not expecting to bring the show back when they wrapped production a few years ago.

"I mean it when I say that it wasn’t more than a few weeks ago that we first talked about returning to the show," he writes. "I mentioned it to Jo, fully expecting her to tell me I was crazy. But instead, in a real sincere way, she told me she’d been missing it too. I get that it all may seem a little impulsive and that might be true. But the more Jo and I talked it over, the more we began to see it for what it really is: an opportunity to get to share with you some of the projects we care most about."

They're currently casting for season six in the Waco area. More information here.