Houston's Olympic icon Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics finals

UPDATE: The United States won a silver medal in Tuesday’s women’s gymnastics competition after Biles withdrew from the team final in Tokyo, NBC News reports.

The world’s most elite Olympian is out of the U.S. gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

Houston’s own Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist known as the “GOAT,” has left the contest due to an unspecified issue.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” reads a statement from USA Gymnastics. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."”

The 24-year-old Spring resident had qualified for all six finals and was expected to go on to compete in individual all-around, floor exercise, beam, uneven bars and vault, NBC News notes.

Undoubtedly, Biles was the favorite in these games and has set the standard for those competing against her. She is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time and has been the biggest draw for the Tokyo 2020 games thus far.

On Tuesday July 27, she competed in Team USA’s first vault rotation. She landed the vault then huddled with a trainer, and later exited the competition with a team doctor, as ABC13 reports.

When she returned, Biles removed her gear, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles and donned a jacket and sweatpants — a clear sign she was done for the day.

Her Monday, July 26 Instagram post reveals the pressures the young superstar endures as she represents the U.S. and aspiring gymnasts everywhere:

It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!Now, Houston and the world will watch to see when and if the GOAT can spring back into action.

This is a breaking news story; CultureMap will update with details.