Discovery Green revs up with engaging new drive-thru 'car-nival'

In this era of social distancing, auto-oriented entertainment is all the rage. Now, a downtown hot spot is rolling out a mix of public art and a carnival, dubbed a “CAR-nival.”



The “House of Cards CAR-nival” will be unveiled at Discovery Green in downtown on Thursday, August 27, from 6:30 to 9 pm. The event is a reimagination of the Blanc on the Green fundraiser originally planned for spring 2020, according to a press release.



During a pre-selected time-slot, ticket holders will drive around and through Discovery Green, immersed in a carnival experience complete with performers, desserts, music and recycled-material fashions on live models. The visit will culminate in a first look at the new art installation, “House of Cards,” presented by Bracewell.



“House of Cards” consists of 126 oversized playing cards, each featuring an original piece of artwork, including 20 designed by local artists. During the day, the cards will boast crisp white lines and colorful images; at night, the structure will be animated to create the illusion of the house of cards rising and falling, per a release.



Tickets for “House of Cards CAR-nival” are available beginning at $100. Time slots will be selected after ticket purchase on a first-come-first-served basis and with a limit of one vehicle per ticket.



For an additional $500 contribution, donors’ names will be included in a mural painted by Houston artist Nicky Davis that will remain on display for the duration of the “House of Cards” installation, through October 11.



For additional information and to purchase a ticket, visit discoverygreen.com/carnival. Ticket purchases will support the Discovery Green Conservancy.