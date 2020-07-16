6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

America is still in the thick of this astounding nightmare that is the Great American Pandemic of 2020. We may be facing new lockdowns and stay-home orders. What to do? Stream, of course.

This week, look for a romantic tear-jerker, a Lin-Manuel Miranda vehicle that isn't Hamilton, and a fun fantasy series. Here are your best weekend streaming picks.

MOVIES

Dirt Music (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

If you're in the mood for some good ol', romantic-tearjerker stuff, here comes this film from director Gregor Jordan (Ned Kelly), based on Tim Winton's novel. Scottish-born actress Kelly Macdonald plays an Australian woman stuck in a loveless relationship who has an affair with an Aussie poacher (American actor Garrett Hedlund) — and things get kinda messed up from there. We're talking getting chased through the outback and all that stuff. (Available to rent or buy)

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)

Hulu could've let Disney+ have all the Lin-Manuel Miranda glory this month with its Hamilton movie. But the streaming-TV house postponed the June premiere of this documentary to show they got some Lin-Manuel love over there too. This doc — which premiered at Sundance this year — actually tells the story of Freestyle Love Supreme, the off-Broadway, improv-rap collective where Miranda was a member before he became a Broadway wunderkind. (Premieres on Friday)

PODCASTS

Rivals: Music's Greatest Feuds (iHeartRadio)

Man, beefs in the record industry are a dime a dozen. You never know which recording artist is gonna get in a tete-a-tete with someone. Thankfully, this show breaks down some of the most memorable rivalries that ever happened in popular music. We're talking Simon vs. Garfunkel, Backstreet Boys vs. 'NSYNC, Michael Jackson vs. Prince, Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West, Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry, Taylor Swift vs. — let's just say Tay Tay is covered on this show.

Small Doses with Amanda Seales (Starburns Audio)

For those of y'all still upset that Insecure is gone until next season, you can check out one of their regular castmates on her very own podcast. Amanda Seales, best known as sidditty galpal Tiffany (not to mention one of the former hosts of the daily The View ripoff The Real) hosts this podcast, which has the same name as her 2019 book. It's on this show where she discusses racism, sexism, police brutality and whatever the hell else is on her mind.

TELEVISION

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT)

You wanna see a police procedural filmed on the gritty streets of New York City — but set in the late 19th-century? Well, the cable channel that Knows Drama is coming with another season of the show based on Caleb Carr's historical crime novels. In this adaptation of his 1997 follow-up, Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning return as the crew who comes together to track down a serial killer who is murdering street children. (Premieres on Sunday at 8 pm)

Cursed (Netflix)

For those who are still a bit miffed that 13 Reasons Why dropped its fourth and final season recently — which means you won't get any more of that sweet Hannah Baker action — don't despair. Australian Katherine Langford stars in this Arthurian fantasy-drama based on the Frank Miller/Tom Wheeler illustrated novel. Langford plays Nimue, a young heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake (Premieres on Friday)