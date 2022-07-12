Houston-born superstar Lizzo announces 'special' performance and light show to toast new album

Prepping to drop her highly anticipated new album, Special, Houston-born Lizzo will present a planetarium-esque light show experience, appropriately dubbed Lizzoverse and an exclusive album playback performance on Friday, July 15 that will be livestreamed for fans.

Local Lizzo fans can stream the July 15 performance/event at 5 pm (CST) via the Amazon Music channel; find it here.

Following the July 15 performance, Lizzosphere — produced by Superfly — kicks off a series of public light shows from July 16 to July 17 at New York City’s landmark Cipriani 25 Broadway.

For those who can’t get enough of the “Good As Hell” star, Lizzo will debut an exclusive five piece, size-inclusive collection on Monday, July 18 that features playful, bright, graphic hoodies, and tees with familiar Lizzo sayings. A selection of vinyl, CDs, and cassettes will also be available for purchase.

As her fans know, Special includes the instant hit and worldwide smash “About Damn Time,” which is currently No. 2 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” and No. 1 on Top 40 radio airplay charts. The single has blown up on TikTok with over 3.5M creates, hitting TikTok’s No. 1 overall sound in the U.S.

“About Damn Time” might end up as Lizzo’s highest streaming song thus far. The tune marks Lizzo’s fourth Top 10, Hot 100 hit, following “Truth Hurts” (which spent seven weeks at No. 1), the singalong “Good As Hell,” and “Rumors (with hot girl Cardi B). The Houston native/flautist/superstar boasts three Grammy Awards and multiple platinum certifications.