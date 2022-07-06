Buzzy national bourbon tour pours into Houston for weekend of spirited fun

This weekend, Black Bourbon Society (BBS) — an all-inclusive organization that welcome those who enjoy premium libations and America’s native spirit — will be in town to get everyone in a sipping, sophisticated mood.

Houston is the latest stop on BBS's 2nd Annual Open Door Tour, sponsored by Jim Beam. The tour aims to spotlight Black-owned bars and restaurants that "serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities," according to a press release.

Things kick off on Thursday, July 7 with "Beam in the City," going down at Five Central at 6 pm. There will be a panel discussion featuring local culturemakers or entrepreneurs on topics relative to Houston's culture, lifestyle, and vibe, followed by a social hour and an educational Jim Beam flight and food tasting. (If you RSVP online, guests must put "Open Door Tour" in the reservation notes.)

On Friday, July 8, Thirteen will host "Highball Hour" at 4 pm, a lively social event highlighting black bartenders and their unique spin on a Jim Beam Highball and cocktails featuring Jim Beam Black. Each registered guest will receive a complimentary highball and swag to take home. Cocktail specials and small bites will be available for purchase.

Finally, on Saturday, July 9, the "Rhythm & Beam Day Party" will be over at Bar 5015, starting at 5 pm. Look for a fun, outdoor cookout-style day party featuring a DJ battle, an educational tasting experience, and all the feel-good summertime vibes. RSVP admission awards one free cocktail plus swag (while supplies last). Food and cocktail specials will be available for purchase. Guests must be over 21 to enter all events.

Why the tour? As BBS tours the country, it notes in a press release, it hopes to enlighten and educate people on its mission to bridge the gap between the spirits industry and African-American bourbon enthusiasts through brand-partnered events, social media platforms, and exclusive distillery excursions.