6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

This weekend, many Houstonians will be grilling at home, or checking out the various Fourth of July events popping off around town.

But for those staying in, this weekend offers a bevy of streaming picks. Look for the red-hot Hamilton movie, a cutting comedy special, and some teen fun.

Movies

Hamilton (Disney+)

You wanna see a movie version of the biggest Broadway hit of the past decade? Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Grammy-and-Tony-winning historical blockbuster will be on Disney’s streaming service this weekend. (It was originally intended for the big screen, but you know how that goes.) Recorded in 2016, this film has Miranda and the original cast rapping their way through the life and times of one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. (Premiering on Friday)

The Truth (IFC Films)

A couple of years ago, Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda dropped his film Shoplifters and it was greeted with near-universal acclaim. For his latest film, he goes out of his native land and heads out to France for this dramedy. This one has the French film legend Catherine Deneuve as a French film legend who has quite the complex relationship with her daughter (Juliette Binoche, another legend). Ethan Hawke co-stars. (Available to rent or buy on Friday)

Podcasts

All the President’s Minutes (self-distributed)

Australian film critic Blake Howard has built a nice online empire making podcasts devoted to breaking down a movie, a minute an episode, usually with another guest. For his latest show, he does the classic 1976 docudrama All the President’s Men, where Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman play the Washington Post reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal. It’s a good show — and not just because this writer did an episode.

Big Orange Couch: The ’90s Nickelodeon Podcast (self-distributed)

Get ready to be taken back to the good ol’ days of ’90s kiddie TV with this show. A roundtable of people just get together and talk about their fave shows from the Nickelodeon channel. We’re talking Rugrats, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Clarissa Explains It All, and All That (and don’t forget about its spinoff Kenan & Kel). They even talk about obscure shows that only lasted one season (anybody remember the Canadian-American teen drama Fifteen?).

Television

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Here’s something for all those parents who got kids who don’t wanna read: The latest, televised incarnation of Ann N. Martin’s beloved series of children’s novels has been getting a lot of good reviews. Just like the HBO show briefly did back in the ’90s, this one also follows five middle-schoolers as they start a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Former ’90s teen goddess (and one-time Batgirl) Alicia Silverstone co-stars. (Premiering on Friday)

Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights (YouTube)

Not too long ago, comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami on a bogus, disorderly conduct charge which was later dropped. (Body-cam footage memorably shows Buress clowning the cop all to hell while passers-by/fans of Buress recorded it and cried foul.) For his latest special, which will be shown for free on YouTube, he travels back to the city and will certainly talk about that ordeal, among many other things. (Premiering on Friday at 8 pm)