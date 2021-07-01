Home » Entertainment
Cherished Texas landmark returns for Fourth of July weekend visitors

By ABC13 Staff
Battleship Texas
Battleship Texas is back this weekend. Photo courtesy of ABC13

A historic Texas landmark is reopening for the first time in almost two years for Fourth of July weekend. The tourist site was closed for repairs, but the Battleship Texas Foundation says it will temporarily reopen for July 3 and July 4.

The former USS Texas will be open from 8 am to 5:30 pm both days. The officer's wardroom, main deck and navigation bridge will all be open to guests. The rest of the ship will remain closed due to construction.

The two-day event will also feature live music. Guests can purchase tickets at battleshiptexas.org.

Battleship Texas closed to the public in August 2019 to allow for preparation for transportation to a shipyard for extensive repair work.

