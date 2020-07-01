Austin City Limits Music Fest says the show will not go on in 2020

The Austin City Limits Music Festival will not return to Zilker Park in 2020. Organizers announced the decision on Wednesday, July 1, and though they never mentioned COVID-19, they did say the "uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas" made it unfeasible to put on the two-weekend extravaganza.

"This decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority," ACL said in a statement.

For longtime fans, the cancellation is a bit unsurprising considering the festival never released its 2020 lineup, something it traditionally does in early May. Those who already bought tickets will receive an email from Front Gate offering either a refund or the option to hold onto the ticket for use in 2021.

ACL said it will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021, for its 20th anniversary celebration.

This is, of course, another massive economic blow to the Austin economy. According to data from AngelouEconomics, the 2019 festival brought over $291 million to the local economy while creating 3,126 jobs and producing $119 million in labor income. ACL's cancellation, coupled with that of SXSW in March, resulted in a more than $600 million loss for the local economy.