Totally lit new immersive installation dazzles downtown with interactive 'reeds'

A bright new summer installation is sprouting up downtown just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

“Roseaux” an immersive and interactive art experience, opens at downtown Avenida Houston on Friday, July 1. Meant to foster visitor engagement, the free installation consists of tall, individual reeds that rise 15 feet into the sky, which rhythmically light up in myriad colors when its special sensors are activated. The vibrant colors shoot up the reeds, creating a vivid experience.

When these reeds are in standby mode, the produce a dreamy ambience full of pulsing lights and sound — but can be “awakened” when passersby step on them. Unique soundscapes match the vivid visuals, creating a truly immersive experience.

Dubbed a “particip’active” installation, by creators 1ToMn (which means One Touch of Madness) the temporary exhibit aims to spark users’ competitive side while they enjoy the dazzling colors at day or night.

Houston is the first city in Texas and in the southwestern region of the U.S. to showcase the international exhibit, per press materials.

The futuristic design was inspired by “the poetry of a bed of broad-leafed cattails lulled by the wind,” One Touch of Madness and partner Creos note in press materials. The result is a colorful, digital walk through the fields.

-----

“Roseaux” runs daily from 7 am to 11 pm through Labor Day weekend at Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas.