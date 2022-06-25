Fun Houston band headlines 'Sad' national summer music festival

A popular, national summer music festival is headed to Houston with some home-grown talent leading the way.

Sad Summer Fest, now in its third year, heads to the Lawn at White Oak Music Hall on Wednesday, July 13. Houston trio Waterparks will headline along with UK act Neck Deep and alt band Mayday Parade. Sad Summer Fest also hits Dallas’ Gilley’s on Tuesday, July 12 as part of the 13-city trek.

Tickets for the fest are on sale now and can be found at the festival site.

Also hitting the stage are festival veterans State Champs, along with emerging bands Hot Mulligan, Hot Milk, The Summer Set, Magnolia Park, and LØLØ, among others.

Boasting a fan base that averages between the ages of 16 and 30, the music fest aims to reflect that demographic’s sensibilities by pushing environmental and social causes. Sad Summer Fest will partner with the nonprofit Reverb to implement sustainability efforts throughout the tour, as well as the organization Our Music My Body, which will help create a safe space for all attendees, per press materials.

Waterparks is making a splash these days. The Houston natives were recently named as direct support for My Chemical Romance on a handful of upcoming reunion shows this fall. The trio — Awsten Knight, Otto Wood, and Geoff Wigington — just released “Funeral Grey,” the first cut off a highly anticipated upcoming album, and is in the midst of a headlining European tour before heading back to their hometown for the Sad day.