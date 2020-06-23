Home » Entertainment
New drive-in festival rolls out music, movies, and more to Houston

Enjoy comedy, live music, trivia, Silent Disco, and more at The Parking Lot Social. Photo by Getty Images

In this new normal of masks (which some are donning, anyway) and social distancing, drive-in experiences are all the rage – witness the buzz of the Sawyer Yards drive-in movies.

Now, a new drive-in experience is rolling into Houston with a limited-engagement “super-sized, multi-sensory attraction,” according to press materials. The Parking Lot Social blends traditional drive-in movie action with live music, DJs, bingo, trivia, and more — all from the comfort and safety of a car.

The Parking Lot Social debuts its short Houston run on Wednesday, June 24 at Aveva Stadium, offering up five-nights of themed entertainment.

The fun kicks off on Wednesday, June 24, as standup comedians take to the stage for some much-needed laughs. Next up on Thursday comes a family-friendly, classic drive-in movie experience.

Weekend family activities on Saturday and Sunday include family trivia contest, Boy vs Girl and Parent vs Kid Silent Disco (led by live DJs), kid’s themed Car-A-Oke, and bingo.

Late night on Saturday and Sunday will see midnight movies across two 40-foot screens, complete with live DJs. Films include Jurassic Park and Scream.

Here is a rundown of the Parking Lot Social lineup:

Wednesday, June 24
Parking LOL Comedy Night

Thursday, June 25
Movie night: Mamma Mia

Friday, June 26
8 pm The Parking Lot Social
11:59 pm Midnight Movies: Jurassic Park

Saturday, June 27
1 pm Social Kids;
8 pm The Parking Lot Social
11:59 pm Midnight Movies, Scream

Sunday, June 28
1 pm Social Kids
8 pm The Parking Lot Social

Tickets start at $29. Aveva Stadium; 12131 Kirby Dr. For tickets, information, and full schedule, visit the official site.

