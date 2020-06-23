New drive-in festival rolls out music, movies, and more to Houston

In this new normal of masks (which some are donning, anyway) and social distancing, drive-in experiences are all the rage – witness the buzz of the Sawyer Yards drive-in movies.

Now, a new drive-in experience is rolling into Houston with a limited-engagement “super-sized, multi-sensory attraction,” according to press materials. The Parking Lot Social blends traditional drive-in movie action with live music, DJs, bingo, trivia, and more — all from the comfort and safety of a car.

The Parking Lot Social debuts its short Houston run on Wednesday, June 24 at Aveva Stadium, offering up five-nights of themed entertainment.

The fun kicks off on Wednesday, June 24, as standup comedians take to the stage for some much-needed laughs. Next up on Thursday comes a family-friendly, classic drive-in movie experience.

Weekend family activities on Saturday and Sunday include family trivia contest, Boy vs Girl and Parent vs Kid Silent Disco (led by live DJs), kid’s themed Car-A-Oke, and bingo.

Late night on Saturday and Sunday will see midnight movies across two 40-foot screens, complete with live DJs. Films include Jurassic Park and Scream.

Here is a rundown of the Parking Lot Social lineup:

Wednesday, June 24

Parking LOL Comedy Night



Thursday, June 25

Movie night: Mamma Mia



Friday, June 26

8 pm The Parking Lot Social

11:59 pm Midnight Movies: Jurassic Park



Saturday, June 27

1 pm Social Kids;

8 pm The Parking Lot Social

11:59 pm Midnight Movies, Scream



Sunday, June 28

1 pm Social Kids

8 pm The Parking Lot Social

Tickets start at $29. Aveva Stadium; 12131 Kirby Dr. For tickets, information, and full schedule, visit the official site.