Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club heats up with summer scorchers, romances, and scary fun

Three-digit temps are here, no doubt, but that’s not stopping locals from hitting the hottest rooftop in Uptown for seasonal hits. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown ((1700 Post Oak Blvd. at BLVD Place) has released its new schedule that’s cool for summer.

As always, the club promises theme events centered on our oppressive heat, summer love and zodiac signs, and even bookish fun. Favorites returning are the dog-friendly Wooftop series, the Singalong shows, and more.

Features recent hits such as the Robert Pattinson-led Batman and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Potter fans can look forward to weekly Harry Potter screenings every Sunday in July and every Saturday in August to toast Harry Potter’s July 31 birthday. Anniversary screenings include a 25th anniversary screening of Con Air and the 40th anniversary of the beloved Lone Star State classic, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Here’s a look at some of the summer fun:

Crazy for Swayze

Houston’s beloved hometown star gets in a showcase of films in honor of what would’ve been his 70th birthday.

The Heat is On

In a witty nod to our soaring temperatures, the club is bringing the heat with summer classics such as Bad Boys, Mamma Mia!, and Dirty Dancing, and Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee’s seminal look at America on the hottest day of the year.

Rooftop Romance

August offers a lot to love with Romeo + Juliet, the Hollywood classic Casablanca, modern tales such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Love Jones, Bridesmaids, and more.

Leo Season

Kicking off a new tradition, Rooftop celebrates signs of the Zodiac, starting with Leo on . July 23. Movies will star the club’s favorite cinematic Leos — including namesake Leo DiCaprio.

Virgo Season

Following Leo Season, Rooftop celebrates their favorite Virgos from August 23 through September 22.

Summerween

The club scares up some spooky fun with zany flicks such as Practical Magic, Death Becomes Her, and Hocus Pocus. More fun comes via Tales From the Hood, Friday the 13th, and Scream.

National Book Lovers Day

Bookish film fans can celebrate National Book Lover’s Day (August 9) with two iconic adaptations: Baz Luhrmann’s version of The Great Gatsby and Jonathan Demme’s unforgettable The Silence of the Lambs.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $25.25 depending on the day of the week and choice of the venue’s new double Adirondack Love Seat, a single Adirondack, or Lounge Seat with or without popcorn.

Fans can enjoy favorite concessions and snacks, an extensive menu of beer, wine, and canned cocktails to purchase on-site. Notably fans can bring outside food; no outside drinks are permitted.

Find tickets, showtimes, and the full schedule of Rooftop summer films online.