High-flying Cirque du Soleil performances leap into Houston after year-long hiatus

One of the world’s most beloved and high-flying live performances is leaping back into Houston for in-person shows after a year away due to the pandemic.

Global sensation Cirque du Soleil has announced a fall return to Sam Houston Race Park for its acclaimed production, Alegría. Shows will kick off November 13 under the now-famous Cirque du Soleil Big Top. Tickets for the shows go on sale Monday, June 21.

Redesigned for 2021 audiences, Alegría brings an energetic soundtrack, often-stunning acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and silly humor. The story centers around the power struggle “at play between the old order and a new movement seeking change in hopes of a brighter tomorrow,” a press release describes.

Colorful, awe-inspiring and sometimes delightfully clownish, Cirque d has attracted more than 200 million spectators in more than 60 countries, since its beginning in 1984. Immersive and splashy, Alegría charts as one of the franchise’s most popular shows.

“We know our artists are ready to get back on the road and fans are eager to reconnect at events,” said Daniel Lamarre, president, and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, in a statement.

“More than 450 days have passed since our stages around the world went dark, and we have been anxiously waiting for this moment. I just can’t wait to see the Alegría lights go back on! Thank you to all of our employees for their perseverance, flexibility, and creativity. Intermission is over.”

For tickets and more information, visit the Alegría official site.