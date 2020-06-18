6 best movies, podcasts and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

This weekend will be busy with Juneteenth celebrations and Father's Day. If you're looking for something to watch with dear ol' Dad — or you're a Dad looking for a little escape — these movies, podcasts, and TV shows offer a nice little retreat.

Look for a Kevin Bacon horror flick and a cool period piece set in the '30s. Here's your best weekend streaming picks.

Movies

Cry of the Third Eye: The Last Resort

Houston Cinema Arts Society, along with the Aurora Picture Show and Houston Public Library, has a special treat for Houston audiences. The third and final act in a three-act performed opera film by Grammy-nominated artist Lisa E. Harris will have a week-long, virtual theatrical run, just in time for Juneteenth. Harris will also answer audience questions this Wednesday at 7 pm on Instagram Live. (Available to stream on Friday; click here to get a link)

You Should Have Left (Universal)

Somehow, amidst all of this, the months-old remake of The Invisible Man was once again number one at the box office. So, if you’re in the mood for more Blumhouse-produced terror, here’s another one ready to freak you out. In this movie from writer/director David Koepp (Stir of Echoes), Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a May-December couple who discover some weird things about the new house they rented. (Available for rent on digital or VOD on Friday)

Podcasts

Team Deakins (self-distributed)

Roger Deakins is one of the most revered cinematographers out here. The man has did his thing on so many films, from The Shawshank Redemption to most of the Coen brothers films to last year’s 1917, which got him another Oscar for Best Cinematography. The lensman has gotten together with his wife, script supervisor James Ellis Deakins, and started a podcast where they talk about the craft of filmmaking, as well as bring in other filmmakers to talk about their experiences.

The Wire: Way Down in the Hole (The Ringer)

Fans of the iconic, sprawling HBO crime drama that gave us such memorable characters as McNulty, Bunk, Omar, Stringer Bell, and so many others throughout its five-season run may want to take a listen to this. Jemele Hill and Van Lathan team up for this show, where they rewatch every episode of this ongoing saga of cops and criminals on the mean streets of Baltimore. This is a must for those who always thought Wire was better than The Sopranos.

Television

Love, Victor (Hulu)

For all those LGBTQIA teenagers who saw Love, Simon a couple years back and didn’t feel so alone in this world afterwards, a small-screen version is now ready to stream. Originally intended to air on Disney+, this spinoff focuses on a new character (Michael Cimino), a gay teen trying to start over in a new city and a new high school. Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the movie, will still be around narrating stuff. (Now streaming)

Perry Mason (HBO)

The Americans star (and Emmy winner) Matthew Rhys returns to prestige TV in this pulpy, miniseries reboot of the classic legal drama, where Raymond Burr played the titular defense attorney. In this retelling, Rhys is Mason, a private investigator living in 1930s Los Angeles who gets wrapped up in a case involving a missing child. John Lithgow, Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, and Lili Taylor co-star. (Premiering on Saturday at 8 pm)