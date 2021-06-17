Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend is Fathers Day Weekend, and there are many events going down where you and your old man can bond. (If you want to get him liquored up, this bourbon-tasting event is here for you.)

But you and pops can also check out the many Juneteenth events that are happening this weekend, since Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.

Look for the 149th Juneteenth celebration at Emancipation Park, a two-day celebration at Baytown with a performance from Bun B, a big ol' arts market over at the DeLuxe Theater, a musical celebration being put on by the Community Music Center of Houston (CMCH) and Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts (MECA) and a screening of Miss Juneteenth at Moonstruck Drive-In.

Plenty of other activities are vying for your attention. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, June 17

Arnaldo Richards' Picos presents Mezcal and Tequila Dinner

We know many of you have driven to House of Pies after an evening of drinking and partying and saw Arnaldo Richards' Picos and thought, what's that place about? Well, now you have the chance with this four-course tequila dinner, in collaboration with Proximo. The authentic Mexican restaurant will serve a four-course meal, each paired with hand-selected tequilas. Admission includes a cocktail hour featuring hand-passed appetizers prior to the seated affair. 6:30 pm.

The Parkway at Regent Square presents Cinematic Throwbacks -- Wigstock: The Movie

This month's Cinematic Throwbacks screening at Regent Square is Wigstock: The Movie, a 1995 documentary spotlighting the pioneering, annual drag music festival that brought a diversity of talent and colorful characters to New York City's East Village in the '80s and '90s. CRAFT Salon will add to the fun and festivities with dazzling wigs for dress-up and selfies with Stevie the Photo Bus. The first 75 guests will receive $50 gift cards from the new luxury ride service Alto. 7 pm.

Friday, June 18

Holocaust Museum Houston presents A Conversation With Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

In recognizing the significance of antiracist programming, Holocaust Museum Houston has invited Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist scholars (and one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020), to speak about his 2019 book, How to Be an Antiracist. Kendi’s presentation will be centered on defining what it means to be antiracist and what actions people can take to clearly see all forms of racism. 11 am.

Dinner and a Movie Date at the Houstonian Hotel

The Houstonian Hotel is hosting another popular date night, featuring the 1986 classic Top Gun. Guests can enjoy Houstonian executive chef Neal Cox’s three-course, movie-themed menu with sommelier Dat Le’s pairings while watching the nostalgic, Tom Cruise blockbuster. Special guest and real-life pilot Doug Bartels, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School, will be on deck to share entertaining information about the movie and his career. 6 pm.

Prauper Studios presents "From Houston, With Love" opening reception

Prauper Studios presents a 60-day collaborative exhibition featuring over 20 local and globally recognized visual artists from Houston. The exhibit will include works that exemplify Houston culture through the eyes of the featured artists, including Cary Fagan, Donkeeboy, Greg Noire and Shelbi Nicole. In addition to the artists mentioned above, Gremillion & Co. Fine Art, Inc. will contribute works from their extensive list of painters, sculptors and printmakers. Through Sunday, August 15. 6 pm.

Saturday, June 19

The biggest toy event of the year returns, and there's only one toy store that could pull it off: Super Happy Incredible Toys. This time, the show will be two full days for double the fun and double the excitement. Returning to Saint Arnold Brewery on Saturday and Sunday, this all-ages event will showcase some of the best toy vendors and most talented artisans with many opportunities to purchase from both. Taps will be flowing as well, so enjoy Saint Arnold beverages while you shop. 11 am.

East End Backyard Brew Fest

East End Backyard hosts its first annual Backyard Brew Fest, featuring 17 local breweries including Saint Arnold, Great Heights, 11 Below, SpindleTap, Anxo Cider, Austin Eastciders, City Orchard, Bakfish, Eureka Heights, Karbach, and others. Food vendors will include The Urban Flower Company, Mingos Food Truck, Caluma Tacos and AM BBQ. There will also be live music by DJ Marco G, Chris Castaneda Project, Raycheal Winters, Zach Edwards Band, and Los Skamales.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. presents BuffBrew Luau

To kick off the summer solstice, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. will be getting its hula on with this Texas-fied luau. Each Pig Out Party Pack includes one pig roast dinner plate with two sides, commemorative BuffBrew Luau glassware and three drink tickets. This open-air outdoor event will feature live music and entertainment, photo ops, a luau costume contest, exclusive limited-release tropical drinks and beer — there will be so much beer! 5 pm.

Sunday, June 20

Emerge Gala at the Ballroom at Bayou Place

The first ever Emerge Gala will take place on World Refugee Day, with a goal to raise funds and awareness for Houston organizations that shine a light on and help the Houston refugee community. The event will kick off with an exhibition and auction during cocktail hour, where paintings and portraits created by local artists will be on display. As the night continues, attendees will enjoy a seated dinner and live music from harpist Sarah Hall. 4 pm.

PMT Productions presents Pop Up: '90s Cabaret

PMT Productions will present the return of its annual pop-up show. The event will feature Houston-area vocalists, accompanied live by The PMT Band and The Monicas, as they present a high-energy, outdoor concert, covering your favorite music from the '90s, including artists like Alanis Morissette, Radiohead, Weezer, Matchbox Twenty, and more. Showing up in '90s gear like JNCO jeans, Cross Colours apparel or anything Marithé + François Girbaud-related is optional. 8 pm.