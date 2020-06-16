2 Texas drive-ins among lucky few to host Garth Brooks concert

Country superstar Garth Brooks is going on the road again without ever having to leave home. On Saturday, June 27, he will broadcast a special concert to drive-in movie theaters around the United States and Canada, including Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth and Brazos Drive-In in Granbury.

The concert, filmed exclusively for this event, will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters. First announced on GMA on June 11, Brooks said in an interview with Robin Roberts that he wants people to think of the concert as "social distancing partying."

Since coming out of retirement in 2014, Brooks has released three new albums, with a fourth, titled Fun, planned for release sometime in 2020 or 2021.

Tickets for the show will cost $100 per standard passenger car or truck; RVs and limousines will not be permitted, and there can be no more than six people per vehicle.

Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and, like all of Brooks' concerts, the show is expected to be full. Guests are asked to maintain social distancing and to wear masks when not inside their vehicles.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 19 at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.