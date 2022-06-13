Post Malone blings his Twelve Carat life to Houston on new North American tour

Former Grapevine, Texas resident and current rap-pop superstar Post Malone is headed back to the Lone Star State on a new North American tour.

Malone, who boasts three Grammy nominations, three diamond certifications for album sales, and a face full of nearly 80 tattoos, hits downtown’s Toyota Center on October 25 as part of his Twelve Carat Tour. The trek supports Malone’s highly anticipated new album Twelve Carat Toothache.

He’ll also visit his old stomping grounds in North Texas with a trip to Dallas’ American Airlines Center on October 21 and Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on October 26. He’ll also head to Austin’s Moody Center on October 22. The tour, which also features guest star Roddy Ricch, kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10 and closes in Los Angeles on November 15.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 am Friday, June 17 at livenation.com. Citi cardmembers can score presale tickets from 10 am Tuesday, June 14 to 10 pm June 16 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Blending his signature style of hip-hop meets alt-rock, Malone’s new album, mostly penned during the pandemic, delves into his trials and triumphs with fame. The new release features collabs with big names such as tour guest Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and more.

Though he now enjoys global fame, Malone, who spent much of his early years in Grapevine, has always showed Texas major love — especially with his adoration of cowboy hats. In 2020, he gifted students at his alma mater Grapevine High School with his limited — and highly sought-after — line of Crocs.