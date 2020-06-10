Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club returns with a hot summer lineup

As Houston entertainment venues — including dine-in movie theaters — slowly reopen, a popular cinematic destination is returning just in time for summer.

Rooftop Cinema Club, the outdoor movie venue located at BLVD Place in Post Oak, has announced that screenings will resume on June 16. Movie-goers can expect the panoramic views from the rooftop, an eclectic mix of films, food (including fare from Good Dog), and craft cocktails.

In a move for safety, transactions will be contactless. Guests will check in with an e-ticket and can purchase all food and drinks online, and pick up at the bar or food counter. The club has set limits on capacity to enjoy safe social distancing, according to a statement.

Also new for the relaunch is extended bar hours before and after the scheduled screening for ticket holders, every weeknight from 5 pm until midnight.

Opening night kicks off with a celebration of diversity in film with Poetic Justice, followed by classics such as Pretty Woman, The Birdcage, Love Jones, and more.

Tickets for the new season go on sale noon, Wednesday June 10. Prices start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. Tickets for couples, or a roomier love seat, plus large popcorn, are $24 per person. Student discounts are also available starting at $15.30 per ticket (a valid I.D. required the night of the event).

Here is the screening lineup for June 16 – July 5:

June 16 - Poetic Justice

June 17- Pretty Woman

June 18 - The Birdcage

June 19 - Love Jones

June 20 - 500 Days of Summer

June 21- Boyz N the Hood

June 22 - Love & Basketball

June 23 - Urban Cowboy

June 24 - Now and Then

June 25 - Set It Off

June 26 - Grease (sing-along)

June 27 - Pulp Fiction

June 28 - Dirty Dancing (open caption)

June 29 - The Princess Bride

June 30 - Waiting to Exhale

July 1 - Selena

July 2 - Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

July 3 - Friday

July 5 - Mean Girls