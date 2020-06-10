Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club returns with a hot summer lineup

As Houston entertainment venues — including dine-in movie theaters — slowly reopen, a popular cinematic destination is returning just in time for summer.
Rooftop Cinema Club, the outdoor movie venue located at BLVD Place in Post Oak, has announced that screenings will resume on June 16. Movie-goers can expect the panoramic views from the rooftop, an eclectic mix of films, food (including fare from Good Dog), and craft cocktails.
In a move for safety, transactions will be contactless. Guests will check in with an e-ticket and can purchase all food and drinks online, and pick up at the bar or food counter. The club has set limits on capacity to enjoy safe social distancing, according to a statement.
Also new for the relaunch is extended bar hours before and after the scheduled screening for ticket holders, every weeknight from 5 pm until midnight.
Opening night kicks off with a celebration of diversity in film with Poetic Justice, followed by classics such as Pretty Woman, The Birdcage, Love Jones, and more.
Tickets for the new season go on sale noon, Wednesday June 10. Prices start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. Tickets for couples, or a roomier love seat, plus large popcorn, are $24 per person. Student discounts are also available starting at $15.30 per ticket (a valid I.D. required the night of the event).
Here is the screening lineup for June 16 – July 5:
June 16 - Poetic Justice
June 17- Pretty Woman
June 18 - The Birdcage
June 19 - Love Jones
June 20 - 500 Days of Summer
June 21- Boyz N the Hood
June 22 - Love & Basketball
June 23 - Urban Cowboy
June 24 - Now and Then
June 25 - Set It Off
June 26 - Grease (sing-along)
June 27 - Pulp Fiction
June 28 - Dirty Dancing (open caption)
June 29 - The Princess Bride
June 30 - Waiting to Exhale
July 1 - Selena
July 2 - Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
July 3 - Friday
July 5 - Mean Girls