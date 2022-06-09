New honky tonk countrypolitan concert cowboys up on Washington Avenue

Attention local urban cowboys and cowgirls. A new music event mixing country music, fashion, and fun is coming to buzzy Washington Avenue.

The Honky Tonk Soirée promises an evening of countrypolitan music, a silent auction, vintage western wear looks via Pixie and the Moon Vintage, and a small-batch bourbon tasting. The event takes place at 9 pm Saturday, June 11 at Rockefellers (3620 Washington Ave.)

Longtime Texas honky tonk crooner Johnny Falstaff headlines and will share the stage with Jason James and Amber Digby, all who’ll be accompanied by the countrypolitan Sky Ranch Orchestra, per a press release. Fans are encouraged to don their best western cocktail attire.

Tickets run $25 to $50; a VIP package includes box seating, a boutique bourbon presentation and tasting by Avonak Distillery, and lso a private acoustic performance by Falstaff.

Known for his country-cool appeal, Falstaff has won fans across the Lone Star State with deep-voice crooning, lighting-fast guitar chops, and dark, sexy lyrics. He relocated to Dresden, Germany before returning to Houston. Falstaff recently battled cancer; newly recovered, he’s eager to bring the heat to the stage.

“I’m ready to throw some swank on the country and the Honky Tonk Soirée is gonna be some serious country swank,” Falstaff said of the show in a statement. “Jason and Amber both slice deep into the honky tonk soul. If it makes me want to ride the whiskey river, I'm in.”

---

The Honky Tonk Soirée; Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave.; 9 pm Saturday, June 11. For tickets and more information, visit the event site.