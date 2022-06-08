Houston's cherished AsiaFest leaps back with 10th anniversary bash full of fun, food, and more

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month may have ended in May, but locals can still celebrate the diaspora this month. Asia Society Texas’ annual AsiaFest returns for its 10th anniversary on Saturday, June 11 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The free event, which celebrates the myriad cultures, traditions, and food (always a favorite) will be held at the organization’s elegant Museum District facility and promises a full day with dance and music performances, arts and crafts, cuisine, dragon boat demonstrations, plus free access to the center’s Making Home: Artists and Immigration exhibition, per a press release.

Young visitors can also get their event “passport” stamped as they explore and visit four different regions of Asia.

All-day activities include the aforementioned dragon boat displays, the Artists and Immigration exhibition, and arts and crafts activities. Meanwhile, here’s the rundown for other performances and activations:

11 am and 12:30 pm: Dance and music performances featuring Anjali Dance Group (India), Dance of Asian America (China), Gamelan of the New Moon (Indonesia), Iranian Cultural Foundation (Iran).

2:30 pm and 4 pm: Dance and music performances featuring Han Narea (Korea), Indus Arts Council (Pakistan), Filipino Young Professionals (Philippines), Zoroastrian Association of Houston (Persia).

4:30 pm: Lion Dance by Lee's Golden Dragon (notably, the troupe performed at AsiaSociety’s opening event in 2012).

Meanwhile, choice bites include offerings from:

Aleng Nina's and Ooh Mami Papi

The Custard Box

Dumpling Haus

Magic Cup

One Dim Sum

Reza Persian Grill

Bad Chx Hot Chicken

It's a Wrap

---

AsiaFest runs 11 am-5 pm Saturday, June 11 at Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore Blvd. For more information, visit the official site. Free.