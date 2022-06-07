Catchy pop-rock band American Authors stars in spacey new summer festival

Houston’s official headquarters for all things space is launching a new summer festival. Space Center Houston is powering up the Moon2Mars Festival, which takes off June 9-12.

While celebrating human travel to the moon and Mars, this new event will also merge space and pop culture with a concert featuring noted pop act American Authors, country star Wade Bowen, plus artists SHAED and Katie Toupin.

Attendees can also expect special indoor and outdoor programming, panel discussions led by space experts, immersive learning opportunities, food and beverage offerings from Wolfgang Puck Catering, plus additional programming on the outdoor stage from June 10-12, per a press release.

As the event name implies, focus will be on the cutting-edge space technology humans will require to travel to the moon (dubbed the Artemis program) and Mars, such as rovers, spacesuits, landers, and more. A business-to-business event on June 9 will serve as an innovation and networking conference for those in the aerospace industry.

Concert-goers can look forward to Toupin, who takes the stage at 7 pm Friday, with Texas native Bowen following at 8:15 pm. Saturday sees SHAED at 7 pm followed by American Authors at 8:15 pm.

Tickets run $34.95 for children (ages 4-11), $37.95 for seniors, $39.95 for adults (12 and older), and $34.95 (onsite only) for members of the military. Find them online.

“Space City is known for driving innovation, and it’s the home of Mission Control, so there’s no better place to experience the latest in space exploration than at Space Center Houston,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. “We are excited to provide people of all ages with access to the latest in space tech and to celebrate together as we look ahead at exploring more of the lunar surface and preparing to send astronauts to Mars.”

The Moon2Mars Festival runs June 9-June 12 at Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy. For tickets and more information, visit the official site.