The one where the Friends musical parody show comes to Houston

Could the timing BE any better? On the (chunky platform) heels of the biggest pop culture moment of 2021 — the Friends reunion — comes a musical parody of the beloved '90s sit-com that's stopping in Dallas for the first time this fall.

Friends! The Musical Parody will play at Houston's Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center, October 1-3, as part of a 52-city tour.

Friends! The Musical Parody "lovingly lampoons TV’s Friends, celebrating the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan," the creators say, going on to describe a plot ripped from the pilot episode of the series:

It’s a seemingly typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. This delightfully naughty confection plucks the best moments from the show’s 10 years and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

The songs are funny takes on famous lines, sayings, scenes, and storylines involving Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, and a few extra "friends." They include: "How You Doin'?" (Joey), "We Were On A Break!" (Ross), "Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You" (Chandler), "Will They or Won't They?" (Ross and Rachel), "The Ballad of Fat Monica" (Monica), and "Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" (Janice).

As first reported by TheaterMania, the show will get a limited off-Broadway engagement in New York this summer before a North American tour that starts in Texas. The curtain will rise first in San Antonio, at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, on September 26. Following the Dallas Majestic Theatre one-night-only, September 2 date, it shoots up to Oklahoma City, then pivots down to Houston.

Tickets for the San Antonio show ($26.50-$49.50) are now available.

Created by the clever minds behind The Office! An Unauthorized Musical Parody and Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical, the Friends show first toured in 2019, hitting Austin and San Antonio.