Show your pride with these 10 vibrant Houston events

While Pride Houston is scheduled to have its festival and parade later this fall (due to pandemic-incited delays, the City of Houston won’t finalize the required permits until later this month), there will still be Pride-related events going on all over the city this month.

Here's a quick roundup of some fierce and fab events to celebrate with pride.

Karbach Brewing will have a family/pet-friendly Pride Market & Biergarten Party. 20 spots will be available for vendors to showcase their businesses. DJ Athens will also provide the tunes. Sunday, June 6. 11 am.

Prime Art Gallery will hold a Pride Brunch and Paint Party. There will be an indoor ocean theme and, if you can dress up as a mermaid or a seahorse, you could also win big prizes. Sunday, June 6. 11 am.

The Holiday Inn NW Houston Beltway 8 will have a Rainbow Pride Pool Party & Talent Showcase. The pool party will go on during the day, while various acts will compete for a grand-prize trophy in the evening. Saturday, June 12. 1 pm.

The Pride Run is Houston's first intentionally LGBTQIA inclusive 5k walk and run. This event is for people who want to walk or run, people of all ages and people of all sexual orientations & gender identities. Saturday, June 12. 9 am.

Southern Star Brewing Company will get its time-warp on with a Rocky Horror Pride Party, also on Saturday, June 12. The band Safe Distance will be playing the hits, while Mr. Porto’s Food Truck will provide the snacks. Saturday, June 12. 6 pm.

The Hardy & Nance Studios will have a Pride Art Show. The theme will be using art as a positive form against discrimination & violence, and promoting dignity & equality within the community. Saturday, June 19. 5 pm.

611 Hyde Park Pub will be home base for the Houston Montrose Pride Block Party. Such DJs as Jimmy Skinner and Joe Ross will be spinning the tunes, while Eagle Eats will serve up the food. Friday, June 25. 4 pm.

Party/nightlife service DNVRMX will set off a massive Houston Pride Weekend. We’re talking three days, five parties and nine international DJs — all going down in Space City. Friday, June 25. 10 pm.

The El Segundo Swim Club will be the location for a Pride Pop-Up Pool Party. This party will also be a benefit for the Baewatch X Salvation Pool Party (aka Houston’s official LGBTQIA pool party) in August. Saturday, June 26. 2 pm.

The Q & B Sports Complex and Pride Sports USA will have a good ol' dodgeball open play event. All genders, all sexualities, all skill levels, and all races are welcome. Saturday, June 26. Noon.