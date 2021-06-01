Houston's biggest Fourth of July fireworks show and concert soars to new heights for 2021

One of Houston’s most cherished patriotic celebrations is back and reaching new heights. Shell Freedom Over Texas, will return from 7pm-10pm Sunday, July 4, organizers announced. The celebration and accompanying music act will again be televised on CultureMap partner ABC13.

New this year, fireworks will soar to 800 feet — nearly doubling the height of the traditional show, allowing even more viewers to take in the show from farther away.

Eleanor Tinsley Park will be open for fireworks viewing only for families who park downtown and walk (Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive will be closed for fallout), per a press release.

This year’s music headliner is the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2021 Music Event of the Year recipient, Lee Brice. The musician is one of only two artists to land on Pandora’s "Billionaires Club” as the most-played country artists of all time on the format. Brice, along with Carly Pearce, recently won the ACM’s 2021 Music Event of the Year for their No. 1 hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

He boasts several CMA Awards, a Grammy nomination, and eight radio singles hitting Number One ("A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," and “One of Them Girls”).

Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2021 New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, will open the show. (Allen is the first Black solo performer to win the coveted award.) The multi-platinum-selling artist released his debut album Mercury Lane in 2018 and made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with consecutive No. 1 songs – “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” – on the U.S. Country Airplay charts, a release notes.

Allen's latest project, a star-studded collaboration EP titled Bettie James in honor of his late grandmother and late father, has garnered more than 145 million streams.

Also on the lineup is Alanis Sophia, from the most recent season of American Idol, and local and regional favorite Brian Jack & the Zydeco Gamblers, whom merge a southwest Louisiana sound mixed with R&B.

Crafting a special patriotic moment, the Houston Symphony and Houston Methodist Singers will join forces for a powerful performance.

In effort to give back, Freedom Over Texas will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank as well as a “Text to Give” campaign to benefit the food bank.

Apropos for the night, Walmart and Dr Pepper and the Military Warriors Support Foundation will gift a home to a combat-wounded veteran during the broadcast.

For more information, visit the official site.