Mega-gaming and indoor go-karting playhouse throttles back up in Katy

In March, Katy welcomed Orlando, Florida-based entertainment facility Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, the family entertainment and gaming center located adjacent to the newly opened, University of Houston Katy campus and Katy Asian Town at the corner of Grand Parkway and I-10.

But like so many other businesses, the nearly 88,000-square-foot complex was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the sports hub named for racing legend Mario Andretti is racing back; the Katy location is open to customers.

For the uninitiated, Andretti boasts a multi-level race track for high-speed superkarts, a ropes course, a VR center, mini-golf, 4,600 square feet of event space, and more. The entertainment chain is rolling out a “Safe. Clean. Fun” initiative and will offer special promotions for walk-in guests and essential medical staff and first responders during the month of June.

Andretti will take some of the following measures to ensure safety, according to a press release.

Guest capacity restrictions

Look for a sign for guests entering the facility and one for guests exiting. Crowd control tally counters will be utilized to count each guest entering and exiting for capacity management.



Removal of higher-risk features

The Ropes Course attraction will remain closed.



Re-designing of guest interaction areas

All areas and tasks where team members typically interact with guests have been evaluated and positions have been adjusted, moving Team Members to different departments.



Reduction of tables in dining area

The number of tables and chairs in the dining area and bar has been reduced. The changes will reflect the maximum guest capacity limits per local and state guidelines for each location.

Masks

All team members are required to wear a mask on shift; masks will be available for guests who choose to wear them.



VR goggles

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will provide disposable virtual reality masks for all guests who wish to use them.



Karting helmets

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will utilize a new piece of technology called SaniBoxX, an additional precaution to eliminate all lingering bacteria on karting helmets. After each race, any helmet that has been used will go through the SaniBoxX’s UVC Germicide cleaning process.