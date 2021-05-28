Here are the top 10 Memorial Day events in Houston

Those venturing out of the house this Memorial Day can expect a wide array of events on this holiday of remembrance.

Look for solemn observances, memorial events, WWII-themed activities, a crawfish fest, and a massive pool party.

Be safe, and take a moment to remember those who gave all.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia will present the Veterans Memorial Day Walk at Jim and Joann Fonteno Park. This will be a perfect time to walk past “Old Glory” and never forget the ones we lost. 9 am.

The city of Seabrook will once salute those who sacrificed their lives for this country by holding its annual “Remember Our Fallen” memorial ceremony. This will be at Bay Area Veterans Memorial on Main Street. 9 am.

Gallery Auctions, Inc. will once again have its Memorial Day auction. Enjoy complimentary mimosas and light bites while bidding on such fancy items as stained-glass lamps and windows, contemporary furniture, and more. 9:30 am.

Lone Star Flight Museum will close its Memorial Day Weekend activities with free tours of the vintage Douglas DC-3 airliner and the Howard 250, a ’50s executive corporate aircraft. There will also be free flight simulators. 10 am.

The Square at Memorial City will have a huge celebration, complete with a flyover of vintage WWII aircraft by the Commemorative Air Force. There will also be live music, face painting, a balloon artist, and lots of amusements. 11 am.

Bobcat Teddy’s Ice House will be celebrating Memorial Day by serving up all-you-can-eat crawfish (from Bagzz of Bugzz) for $40. And don’t forget the live music on the patio by Who is BC from 2 to 6 pm. Noon.

Buffalo Soldier National Museum will have a free Memorial Day festival with a whole lotta goodies: museum tours, photos with troopers, kids’ activities, a BBQ food truck, veteran-owned business vendors, and much more. Noon.

Main Street Tap & Grill will have a Memorial Day social, an all-day event featuring music, drinks, food and art. The artists and DJs are still being assembled, but we know one thing for sure: drink specials will be all day. Noon.

Over in Kemah, the Portofino Harbour Marina & Yacht Club is welcoming everyone to its Memorial Day pool party. Let ‘em know how many people you’re rolling with so they’ll have enough burgers and hot dogs. Noon.

Meanwhile, CLE Houston claims it will have the biggest holiday pool party with “Supa Soca.” This Afro-Caribbean shindig will be celebrating Memorial Day —along with Caribbean soca music, hip-hop, and R&B. 2 pm.