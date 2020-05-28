6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

Another streaming service, HBO Max, has just launched, which means a lot of people will probably be at home watching their favorite episodes of Friends. Once you've gotten your Ross and Rachel fix, there are plenty of other streaming options to partake in this weekend.

Look for a spacey return of Steve Carell, a musical note with Dakota Johnson, and a possible alien invasion.

Movies

The High Note (Focus Features)

Here's another movie that was supposed to hit theaters around this time, but was sent down the VOD lane because of, um, you know. This one, directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) has Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson as the overworked personal assistant of an egomaniacal pop star (Black-ish mama Tracee Ellis Ross) who dreams of becoming a major music producer. Bill Pullman, Ice Cube, and Diplo co-star. (Available for rent on Friday)

The Vast of Night (Prime Video)

This sci-fi flick (which premiered at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival last year), which has actually been making the drive-in theater rounds these past few weeks, makes its streaming debut this weekend. This debut feature from Andrew Patterson has a couple of radio-savvy teens living in 1950s New Mexico and possibly stumbling upon an alien invasion. We've heard great things about it, so we feel it's worth a look. (Available to stream on Friday)

Podcasts

Here's the Thing with Alec Baldwin (WNYC Studios)

Alec Baldwin, an actor who was one of the most-sought-after leading men in Hollywood at one point, will be hosting another season of Match Game starting this weekend. But while many of you may know him from his Emmy-winning work on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, he's been doing a podcast for years where he interviews artists and policy makers. Recently, he's hollered at Barbra Streisand, Edward Norton, Julianne Moore, and others.

Why Was This Ever Cool (self-distributed)

It's been a hot minute, but Houston movie lovers Cody and Shayla have returned to give their very sassy, very spicy takes on the movies from their formative years, which mostly consists of flicks from the '80s and '90s. They recently droppedan episode where they spent nearly two hours dissecting Free Willy (figuratively, that is). You can go back in the archives and hear them go off on such beloved favorites as Die Hard, The Goonies, Jurassic Park, Matilda, etc.

Television

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Who doesn't love Bob's Burgers, huh? If you're a fan of the beloved, animated family comedy, series creator Loren Bouchard has another new show that's in that same vein. This one deals with a family of caretakers who live and work in the titular, New York City park. Co-creator Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, and Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom, Jr. are a few of the star voices who populate this show. (Premieres on Friday)

Space Force (Netflix)

Here we are, folks! The show that just popped out of nowhere because our president said those two words is finally here on Netflix. Steve Carell re-teams with Greg Daniels — who created the U.S. version of The Office, in this workplace comedy. Carell stars as the general in charge of the newest branch of the United States Armed Forces, which is struggling to make liftoff. John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Schwartz co-star. (Premieres on Friday)