Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend is, of course, Memorial Day Weekend, which means you’ll probably be outside grilling some burgers on Monday.

Coincidentally, May is National Hamburger Month and Friday is National Hamburger Day. So, you might wanna get the grilling early this weekend, or even head out to a spot where they serve some tasty burgers. (Or you can just stay home and order from the Burger Joint, like everybody else.)

Here are some other things going on this holiday weekend:

Thursday, May 27

Houston Ballet presents Mixed Rep V: The Rite of Spring

Wayne McGregor’s Dyad 1929 is dedicated to the memory of modern dance legend Merce Cunningham. The evening will also include a world premiere by Melody Mennite, Houston Ballet principal dancer and noted choreographer to watch.

Spring also features art by Australian painter Rosella Namok and expands on the movement of the original production with themes of sexuality and primitiveness. Through Sunday, June 6. 7:30 pm (4 pm Sunday).

The Parkway at Regent Square presents Cinematic Throwbacks

Regent Square is expanding its calendar of outdoor programming at The Parkway with Cinematic Throwbacks. The moonlit movie event will feature campy classics on a giant inflatable screen.

The evening will be BYOC (bring your own chair), with Bovine & Barley’s Adult Ice Cream Truck on site selling concessions for noshing. May’s throwback film, the 2001 comedy Zoolander, with Ben Stiller flashing that blue-steel look as a bumbling male model. 8 pm.

Friday, May 28

The Dr. Seuss Experience at George R. Brown Convention Center

This Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle takes guests on a journey through nine different, visually stunning Dr. Seuss worlds.

Visitors can swing among Truffula Trees from The Lorax, make their way through a balloon-filled maze from Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, stroll through towering clovers listening for a Who from Horton Hears a Who!, or join the Circus McGurkus. (9 am Saturday-Sunday. Through Sunday, August 15.).

Sip n’ Shop with Houston Pets Alive Thrift

Urban South - HTX is joining Houston Pets Alive Thrift for a night of brews, light bites, and shopping to support Houston Pets Alive, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving cats and dogs in Houston from euthanasia.

This event will take place at Houston Pets Alive Thrift on Nottingham Street, complete with a selection of Urban South’s unique beers available for guests to enjoy while they shop. 5 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Spend an enchanted evening at Jones Hall as Bank of America POPS Season concludes with beloved songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Charismatic Broadway duo Santino and Jessica Fontana perform favorites from The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The King and I, and more, with full-orchestra accompaniment by Steven Reineke and the Symphony. The Saturday performance will be live-streamed. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, May 29

Beard Papa's Pearland Grand Opening

Beard Papa’s, the world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, is finally coming to Pearland. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open at Pearland Town Center.

On the grand opening day, guests can expect various promos, free gifts for the first 100 people, and various local influencers are scheduled to make appearances as well as neighboring business owners. 11 am.

Dream Big Downtown: The Main Event

In partnership with UP Art Studio and Johnnie Blonde, downtown will host a live-art extravaganza during the Big Walls Big Dreams activation. While mural painting takes place across the city, artists will gather in the Historic District for an epic live-painting event, complete with DJ Gracie Chavez, a Johnnie Walker VIP Tent, a "refresh" stop for cold drinks, and more. (Noon to 8 pm)

Visionary Grind Arts presents "Black Is. - A Reintroduction to Culture Art Show"

Visionary Grind Arts and Hardy & Nance Studios will present this two-day art show, curated by Drék Davis.

The exhibit will feature black artists and spoken word poets as part of a celebration of black creativity and experience. It is an opportunity for artists to reintroduce Black culture to audiences in a way that strays from outdated negative stereotypes, uninformed opinion, and individual bias. 5 pm (Noon).

Cinespace short films at WaterWorks

NASA, Houston Cinema Arts Society, and Buffalo Bayou Partnership collaborate for an evening of music and film at WaterWorks. This free event features curated short films inspired by NASA archive footage and music by DJ Flash Gordon Parks. Bring a chair or blanket for seating and a picnic for dinner, or grab food and drinks from local vendors. 7pm.

H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem

Hip-hop heads will be getting some good live music on this day. Not only will rapper/longtime Seinfeld fan Wale be in town for this party, there is also this rap-a-thon, happening over at Toyota Center.

The superstar lineup includes Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Trae Tha Truth, DJ Mr. Rogers, Yung Bleu, Coi LeRay, Mooski, Erica Banks, Stunna Bam, and Houston’s Loud Muzik artists Art of Ratchet. 8 pm.

Sunday, May 30

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Ernesto Neto: "SunForceOceanLife"

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s summer series of grand-scale, immersive exhibitions continues with this major commission, by renowned Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto, that transforms Cullinan Hall into a suspended walkway.

When visitors enter the epic sculptural work, they can explore a complex labyrinth of interactive pathways, all while suspended in mid-air. Through Sunday, September 26. 12:30 pm.

Market Street presents Memorial Day Weekend Concert

This Memorial Day Weekend, Market Street invites guests to kick back, relax and get in the groove with some live music. Top-40 hits will be performed by the popular group Rapture.

Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the concert in Central Park. The many restaurant patios surrounding Central Park are a perfect place to dine alfresco while enjoying the live music that’ll be popping off. 4 pm.