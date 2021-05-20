Saved by the Bell stars unite for Houston's answer to Comic-Con

Houston fans of a cult-favorite high school TV show and popular character actors have much to look forward to this summer.

Comic, pop culture, and entertainment extravaganza Comicpalooza has announced its highly anticipated guest lineup, one that’s sure to delight diehards when it returns to to the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, July 18.

Chiseled and dimpled TV star Mario Lopez will join his former Saved by the Bell co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The duo rose to fame playing Bayside High School studs A.C. Slater and Zack Morris on the hit show and promise to be a huge show draw.

Actor Ron Perlman, known for his gruff, tough-guy turns on Blade II, Drive, Sons of Anarchy, and his Golden Globe Award-winning portrayal of Vincent in Beauty and the Beast will also lend his looming presence to the event.

Meanwhile, comic book fans can line up to meet Donny Cates, best known for his work on titles including Doctor Strange and Thanos. Cates is next working on the relaunch of Marvel’s Thor and recently closed out his run on Venom. He was paired with artist Ryan Stegman, an accomplished comic book artist for Marvel Comics. Stegman’s credits include Venom, Uncanny Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Fantastic Four.

Event organizers promise more guest announcements in the coming weeks.

Fans can stay up-to-date on Comicpalooza happenings, important health and safety guidelines, admission prices and schedules, and more at the official site.