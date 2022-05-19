Global K-pop sensation Seventeen kicks it in Houston in new tour

Screaming teen K-pop fans and their parents, unite: One of the world’s most popular Korean supergroups is set to take over H-Town. K-pop sensation Seventeen will play Toyota Center on Saturday, August 20, LiveNation announced.

The power-pop band will also play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Tuesday, August 23 on the Be the Sun North American tour that initially kicks off with two consecutive dates in Seoul, South Korea before heading to Vancouver, British Columbia on August 10. The trek wraps in Newark, New Jersey on September 6.

Tickets for this sure-to-be-packed show go on sale at 3 pm Friday, June 3 at Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, Ticketmaster’s Official Fan Club Members and general verified fans can register now through 9 pm Thursday, May 26 here. Verified fans who receive a code can purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, June 1 from 3 pm to 10 pm.

The tour celebrates the band’s new album, Face The Sun, their fourth, which drops on May 27. Red-hot new lead single “HOT” has already racked up over 1.74 million pre-order sales in its first week, setting a record for the band.

Interposing hip-hop, vocals, and live performance Seventeen boasts 13 members, 2 billion streams, and 10 million albums sold. Dubbed “stage breakers,” Seventeen is wildly popular for often flawless and sometimes jaw-dropping synchronization and choreography. The photogenic boy band has been a fixture on international TV and promises a raucous, over-the-top show.