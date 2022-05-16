Lady Gaga invites Houstonians to her decadent Ball in new tour stop

One of pop culture’ most celebrated performers is bringing her bad romance to Houston. Lady Gaga has added a Bayou City date to her The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour, one of three new dates. She’ll play here at Minute Maid Park on September 13.

Houston is currently the second-to-last date on the tour, which starts in Denmark in July and ends in Miami on September 17. Fans can expect an opulent, over-the-top production featuring Gaga’s hits and choice cuts from her critically lauded and Grammy-winning album 2020 Chromatica and perhaps even from her 2021 remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Tickets — which will go fast — are available for presale beginning 10 am Tuesday, May 17 and running through 5 pm Thursday May 19 to Citi cardmembers here.

Meanwhile, Verizon members can purchase presale tickets via the Verizon Up program from 10 am Tuesday, May 17 through 5 pm Thursday, May 19 here.

Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking, and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more, per a release. For VIP Package information, visit VIPNation. For all tour and ticket information, visit LiveNation.

For all U.S. Chromatica Ball Tour shows, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to Born This Way Foundation. The nonprofit was founded by Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012 to support young people’s wellness and action initiatives.

Gaga has just released her latest single “Hold My Hand,” which will be heavily featured on the new Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick movie. She plans to perform it on the tour, according to a press release.

She released the widely acclaimed, No. 1 album Chromatica in 2020, which featured guests appearances by Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. She followed with the Chromatica remix album in September 2021. The next month, October 2021, she and crooning icon Tony Bennett released their second collaborative jazz album, Love For Sale.

The Cole Porter tribute album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Jazz Album charts, Amazon, and iTunes in its first week of release; Apple Music confirmed it was also the highest-streamed jazz album globally in its first week of release. The album also debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Love For Sale landed six Grammy nominations this year from everything from Album of the Year to Best Music Video.

Movie fans will recall her standout performance in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, for which she been nominated for a SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, a BAFTA award in the Leading Actress category, a Critics’ Choice award in the Best Actress category, and a nod from the New York Film Critics Circle as their Best Actress this season.