6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

Gyms, restaurants, and salons may be opening, but that doesn't mean many of us aren't still holed up and quarantining as if the pandemic just started. With that in mind, we've round up some choice movies, podcasts, and TV shows for your streaming pleasure this weekend.

Look for a digital remake of a cartoon classic, a hilarious podcast from a famous TV dad, and a cool period piece with a little snark.

Movies

Scoob! (Warner Bros.)

This umpteenth, computer-animated reboot of the beloved, Saturday-morning cartoon was supposed to hit theaters this weekend. But you-know-what happened and it'll now be dropping on all the streaming platforms. Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, and Will Forte (as Shaggy!) voice the Mystery Machine gang this time around, and Scooby (voiced by Frank Welker, as always) appears to be a dog who can now speak very clearly. (Available to rent or buy on Friday.)

Tokyo Godfathers (GKIDS)

It's not Christmas yet, but that doesn't mean you can't check out this anime classic from the late Japanese filmmaker Satoshi Kon (Paprika). This 2003 retelling of the novel Three Godfathers — which director John Ford memorably turned into a Western, called 3 Godfathers (and starring JohnWayne, of course) in 1948 — is all splacked out with a new 4K transfer, which you can watch before it goes to disc next month. (Available to buy on Tuesday.)

Podcasts

Bob Saget's Here For You (Studio 71)

During these very sad times, did you ever think Bob Saget would be the one to help you get through it? That's just exactly what he's doing with this podcast, where he soothes listeners looking for relief with jokes, advice, and tangent-filled anecdotes. He also interviews guests looking for some relief too — Tiffany Haddish, Macaulay Culkin, Howie Mandel, and his old Full House co-star John Stamos are just of folks he's talked to.

Can't Stop Watching (Los Angeles Times)

Coming from the Los Angeles Times, television reporter Yvonne Villarreal hollers at the stars of many of today's best and most binge-worthy TV shows about their most fascinating roles, how their characters would handle the coronavirus, and what they’re watching on television right now. David Harbour, Milo Ventimiglia, Christine Baranski, and Betty Gilpin are just some of the favorites who have been interviewed.

Television

Snowpiercer (TNT)

We may be all caught up in a pandemic, but it's still Bong Joon-ho's world. The Korean director's Oscar-winning film Parasite will turn into an HBO limited series at some point. But, until then, you can check out this basic-cable version of his 2013 sci-fi action/class satire. This one has Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs as the inhabitants of a dystopian super-train. (Premiering on Sunday at 9 pm.)

The Great (Hulu)

Expect Elle Fanning to pull out the bitchy claws in this historical miniseries, scripted by Tony McNamara, who was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing The Favourite. This is a rather satirical retelling of the story of Catherine the Great — played by Fanning — as she looks to change a messed-up kingdom once she gets married to Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). (Available to stream on Friday.)