Sure, you know the River Oaks District, but it probably has much more to offer than you realize. As Houston's premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, it has just about everything you could want in city life.

Situated on Westheimer Road just east of the the West Loop and south of Memorial Park, the District's tree-lined streets offer 50 sought-after stores with a number of luxury brands. You'll find Cartier, Baccarat, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes, Dior, and Harry Winston, among others, all in a chic, walkable space.

And with open-air shopping and COVID-19 protocols in place (complimentary masks are available at the concierge), you can feel safe and confident.

There's no shortage of dining options and nightlife, either. River Oaks boasts some of the most popular venues in Houston: Steak 48, MAD Restaurant, Le Colonial, Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar, and Toulouse. Plus other favorites including Bisou, The Tuck Room, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Roots Pressed Juices, and Amorino Gelato al Naturale.

If you love the District enough to live here, then you're in luck. Grey House Apartments offer luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents have high-end amenities and tons of exclusive perks, including access to a personal shopper, a resort-style pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and yoga space, and a comfortable movie room.

Into local events? Get your fill here. Check out everything from new exhibits in the gallery, interactive seasonal installations, a Ferrari exhibit, or the monthly outdoor farmers market, Market at the District. Located on Post Oak Blvd., the upscale market hosts a changing, curated assortment of the city’s best local farms, artisans, and chefs. For fun pop-up events, check the River Oaks event calendar.

To heighten the District's luxury experience, concierge services are available. The dedicated River Oaks team can do anything from making reservations and arranging car service to delivering packages and suggesting itineraries. Valet parking, metered parking, and complimentary self parking are available.

--

River Oaks District is located at 4444 Westheimer Rd. For more information, visit riveroaksdistrict.com or call 713-904-1310.