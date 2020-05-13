Tilman Fertitta's popular hotel and casino rolls the dice with big reopening

Restless and travel-hungry Houstonians looking to brave the pandemic and escape the confines of the Bayou City are in luck. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta has announced that his popular Golden Nugget Lake Charles hotel, pool, and restaurants will reopen at 4 pm Friday, May 15.

High rollers and gamblers, take note: The casino — which boasts 75 table games, a high-limit salon, a poker room, and 1,600 slot machines — will reopen on Monday, May 18.

Several Golden Nugget restaurants will also reopen their dining rooms on May 15, including Landry's Seafood House, Vic & Anthony’s, Saltgrass Steak House, and Bill’s Bar & Burger.

The splash-worthy H20 Pool and Lazy River, private beach, marina, and all retail will also open on May 15. Other amenities will open based on business demands, according to a press release. Also a major draw (forgive the pun), the 7,000-yard golf course, will be available for tee time from 8 am to 4 pm Wednesdays through Sundays.

All facets of the Golden Nugget operation will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines as suggested by the Center for Disease Control, according to a statement.

According to Fertitta and Gerry Del Prete, senior vice president of gaming operations, the hotel/casino has worked with public health professionals on the reopening and will follow new safety protocols including:

Addressing team member and guest health

Maintaining temperature checkpoints

Ensuring physical distancing

Making hand washing and hand sanitizer available

Providing COVID-19 training and PPE equipment to staff

Requiring guests to wear masks on the gaming floor

Enhancing cleaning products and protocols in public spaces and guest rooms

Encouraging physical distancing on the casino floor (which will run at 25 percent)

Travelers can make reservations online or by calling 844-777-4653.

“We have anxiously awaited this reopening and look forward to welcoming the Lake Charles and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino,” said Fertitta, owner and CEO of Golden Nugget Casinos, as well as the Landry’s restaurant chain and the Houston Rockets. “This is a step in the right direction to getting our employees back to work. We are following CDC, state and regulatory guidelines and taking all the prudent and essential measures to maintain a safe and clean environment for our guests and employees.”