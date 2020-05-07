6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

Texas businesses are partially open and Galveston's beaches are packed. But if you're staying safe and staying inside, we present some streaming suggestions to get you through the continuing saga that is COVID-19 2020.

Look for a biopic on America's arguably most notorious gangster, a comically good podcast, and a touching story about some memorable twins (played by one superb actor).

Movies

Capone (Vertical Entertainment)

If you've been wondering what British tough guy Tom Hardy has been doing lately, the answer is, he was making this biopic on the final years of the notorious gangster (directed by none other than Josh Trank, who nearly torpedoed his career when he tweeted about how much he despised the way 20th Century Fox mangled his Fantastic 4 reboot). Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan co-star, and hip-hop great El-P provides the score.

How to Build a Girl (IFC Films)

Around this time last year, actress (and sister of Jonah Hill) Beanie Feldstein was killing 'em in the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. For this movie, she goes across the pond, slapping on a British accent to play a teenager who reshapes her life to become a popular music journalist. This movie is actually based on a semi-autobiographical 2014 novel of the same name, written by author/journalist Caitlin Moran. (Available to rent or buy on Friday.)

Podcasts

Commit or Quit (Dive Studios)

This seems like a clever idea: Eric Nam, who's known as a K-pop star but has been dropping R&B ditties for a while now, rounds up his brothers Eddie and Brian (along with occasional special guests like Glee's Harry Shum Jr.) to watch a TV show or a movie. But there's a twist: they must discuss whether to continue watching after only dipping in the beginning of said TV show or film. So far, they've debated on such projects as Tiger King and Better Call Saul — so listen to what they have to say about it.

WTF with Marc Maron

After more than a decade of interviewing people, you'd think comedian Marc Maron would be burned out by talking to one person after another in his home. But, it turns out the man is still going strong, doing long-form convos with actors, musicians, authors, filmmakers and, of course, comics. Just during this pandemic alone, he's talked to Dan Aykroyd, Thandie Newton, Rosie O'Donnell, Laura Linney, and Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfeld. So, Maron's always ready to have a good talk.

Television

I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

After all those years of playing the Hulk in Marvel movies, Ruffalo is back to doing some complex, dramatic fare — but he once again has to deal with CGI-enhanced filmmaking. This limited-series adaptation of Wally Lamb's 1998 book, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine) has Ruffalo playing twin brothers — one is schizophrenic; Ruffalo gained 30 pounds to play that dude. Rosie O'Donnell, Melissa Leo, and Juliette Lewis co-star. (Premieres on Sunday)

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

While the fourth season of beloved cult cartoon Rick and Morty has been going strong over at Adult Swim, co-creator Justin Roiland (who voices both Rick and Morty) has been working on another animated show. This one focuses on a family of aliens who find themselves forced to live in America. Roiland and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) are just a couple of the voices in this dysfunctional, intergalactic clan. (Premieres on Friday.)