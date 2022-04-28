Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend offers a chance to go wild at the Houston Zoo's 100th birthday celebration. Speaking of animals, folks will gather for the annual tribute to furbabies: Puppies for Breakfast (read on).

One of America's wittiest and most sardonic humorists comes to town, while a local artist makes a splash at a beloved brewery. And Tuesdays may be for tacos, but this Sunday offers an ultimate taco cookoff.

Feast on the fun: here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, April 28

Holocaust Museum Houston and Kenny and Ziggy's present Chef Supreme Tasting Party

Holocaust Museum Houston and Kenny and Ziggy's will host this tasting party, which will honor Marty Ginsburg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband. Their marriage defied gender expectations of the period. Marty was a passionate supporter of RBG’s legal career and shared in child-rearing and household responsibilities long before men were expected to do so. This unique event will feature recipes from the book Chef Supreme: Martin Ginsburg. 5:30 pm.

Moody Center for the Arts presents Hilma

This multi-part opera by Daniel Zlatkin is an invitation to step into the world of Hilma af Klint, the occultist Swedish painter, considered by many as the first modern abstract artist. Through Zlatkin's original music and libretto, Hilma goes on a spiritual journey, aided by her living friends and astral guardians. Through five scenes, supported by an all-student cast and orchestra, the realization of Hilma's artistic vision unfolds. The two-night performances will take place in Lois Chiles Studio Theater. 7 pm.

Performing Arts Houston presents David Sedaris

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris (author of such books as Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk and Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls) has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. 7:30 pm.

Friday, May 29

The Donkeeboy & Friends Art Show at 8th Wonder Brewery

Join Donkeeboy and some of his friends for a night of local H-town art. Patrons will enjoy art by Donkeeboy and Donkeemom, Noke, David "Skeez181" Flores, Hop Muncher, M.Clark, Andrea Celeste, L'Eau, and Sir Los. DJ Jerry Gshock will be spinning for the duration of the art show, and Los Jefes Market will be on-site presenting handmade products that tell the unique story of the individuals who have created them. Top food trucks Blk Mkt Birria and Seoulside Wings will also be parked and ready to serve. 6 pm.

HTX Whiskey Weekend

City Place in Spring will host its first weekend full of wonderful food, fitness, and fermented fun. First up is the East Meets West Dinner, a ticketed dinner featuring a curated, four-course dinner in partnership with sustainability-focused food group,The Butcher’s Ball. Saturday will have A Taste of City Place, featuring a whiskey sampling area with a variety of distillers. And the outdoor brunch known as Waffles & Wheels will close things out. 6 pm.

Houston Cinema Arts Society presents Great Freedom

Houston Cinema Arts Society partners with Goethe Pop Up, Houston MFAH Films, and The Big Queer Picture Show to present the Houston premiere of this Cannes winner. In post-war Germany, Hans has been found guilty for his homosexuality, deemed grounds for imprisonment under Paragraph 175. As Hans returns to prison again and again, he develops an unlikely bond with his cellmate Viktor, a convicted murderer. What begins as revulsion blossoms over time into something far more tender. 7 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Andrés’ Farewell: Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony

For his final concert as Houston Symphony music director, Andrés Orozco-Estrada leads Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 2, Resurrection. Contemplating the meaning of life and the mystery of death and culminating in a blaze of transcendence that shakes the rafters and soars to the heavens above, it is a concert experience unmatched in all of music. More than 200 orchestra and chorus members will fill the stage for this must-see event. The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, April 30

Puppies for Breakfast at Market Square Park

Celebrating 11 years as Houston's original, one-of-a-kind dog festival, Puppies for Breakfast returns after a two-year hiatus — the biggest pup party of the year. The event features dog costume contests, 40 vendors, dog-centric brands, and the largest piñata in the world! The event is free and open to the public (and the public's furry friends, of course), but a $5 donation is encouraged to help local rescue. 10 am.

The Texas Beer Experience and Pop Fizz Click present Puro Pinche Podcasts

Come hang out at Big Owl Craft Brew House as several podcasts — Pop Fizz Click, Nerd Alert with Marty McGeek, Nothing Matters, TX Beer Experience, and Cold Beer Conversations — will record live for a special beer podcast collab. Turkey Forrest Brewing Co. will be showing off new brews, while Blank Flag FP will be serving food and Space City Snax will be coming with the micheladas. Noon.

Menil Collection Neighborhood Community Day

Enjoy an afternoon of art, music, poetry, and family activities in celebration of the museum’s vibrant neighborhood. Participating organizations include: DACAMERA, Houston Center for Photography, Inprint, The Menil Collection, Pride Chorus Houston, Rothko Chapel, Watercolor Art Society, and Writers in the Schools (WITS). Food and beverage vendors will be on site: 93’Til (non-alcoholic cocktails), Dibi Rapide (West African cuisine), Houston Sauce Co. (vegan comfort food), and Popston (popsicles). Noon-5 pm. Free.

Mont Art House & Bisong Art Gallery present "In Color"

Mont Art House and Bisong Art Gallery invite you to an open house event as they join in on the fun at the Sawyer Yards Spring Showcase. This event will feature artwork from Jason DeMeo, a contemporary artist working out of Central Florida creating art that instigates transformation & connection, and Wayne J. Bell, a local visual artist known for abstract expressionism with oil paint and unique knife-cut brushstrokes on canvas. 4 pm.

Free Radicals Record Release Backyard Bash

Free Radicals, a musical, political, and cultural force in Houston for over two decades, released their new album White Power Outage Vol. II earlier this month. This 25-track project is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed first volume, which was named Local Album of the Year by the Houston Chronicle. Continuing their quest to put an end to white supremacy, the Radicals will be celebrating the album's release with a show at the Continental Club. 7 pm.

Sunday, May 1

Houston Area Parkinson Society presents Blues, Brews and Barbecue

Blues, Brews and Barbecue will feature multiple blues bands (including Trudy Lynn, Steve Krase Band and Mean .44s), barbecue from 2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering, sweet treats from Tete Treats, games, and more. Proceeds from this event go toward funding the therapeutic exercise and support groups, social services, and educational programs that Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS) provides to those affected by Parkinson’s disease in eight Houston-area counties. Noon.

Bobcat Teddy's Taco Cook-off

Bobcat Teddy's will commemorate Cinco De Mayo festivities with a special Taco Cook-Off sponsored by Modelo Especial. For $20, guests can sample and vote for their favorite taco while relaxing with a cerveza or margaritas on the Bobcat Teddy’s patio. Live music will be playing throughout the day. 1 pm.

The Fish 20th Year Anniversary Celebration

The Fish Sushi Restaurant and Bar will be celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a party giving thanks to the City of Houston and Midtown, its original and current home for the past twenty years. The waitstaff will be serving complimentary samples of some of the Fish's most innovative, Japanese-inspired dishes. There will also be indoor and outdoor activities throughout the day including a celebratory lion dance, giveaways, raffles and more. 4 pm.