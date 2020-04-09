6 best TV shows, movies, and podcasts to stream in Houston this weekend

Houstonians are facing another week of staying at home and social distancing. Fortunately for those staying in, there are several streaming movies, podcasts, and TV shows released for your viewing pleasure.

Look for a side-splitting podcast, some cutting-edge TV, and edgy and fun, family flicks to entertain you this long (pandemic) holiday weekend.

Movies

The Gentlemen (STXfilms)

Earlier this year, director Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) went back to what he knows best: making British gangster flicks that’s heavy on both gunplay and laughs. He rounded up an all-star cast for this one: Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, and Henry Golding. They play just a few of the hard men involved in this crazy pulp saga of a marijuana kingpin and the web of blackmail, betrayal, deceit, bloodshed and a whole buncha other stuff that’s spun from those who want to topple him. (Available for rental on Tuesday.)

Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)

For those who have kids and just want to entertain them up for a brief spell, here comes the sequel to the 2016 animated jukebox musical (which was originally supposed to hit theaters this weekend). Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as the magical, musical troll dolls as they hit the road and check out the tunes playing at other troll island. Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Anderson .Paak, and Kelly Clarkson are a few of the voices who provide some musical cheer. (Available for digital purchase on Friday.)

Podcasts

The Donnie Houston Podcast

For all those local rap heads, let us ask you a question: have you been listening to The Donnie Houston Podcast?Hosted by DJ/producer Houston and his pals Hot Perez, DJ LeanonMe, and Devo, this show is basically the regional equivalent to The Combat Jack Show. Houston and his friends usually chop it up with anybody and everybody involved with Houston hip-hop. Past episodes have featured Willie D, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, and even rap historian Lance Scott Walker.

Oh Hello: The P’dcast

If there is anything we need right now, it’s two popular comedians playing old, delusional guys on a podcast — and that’s exactly what you get with this one. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll bring out George St. Geegland and Gil “Charmed I’m Sure” Faizon, their side-splitting characters from the stage show Oh, Hello, on Broadway, for a weekly podcast where they say they’ll answer many of life’s deepest questions. But, in all likelihood, they’ll just get some things wrong and make a lot of people mad.

Television

Insecure (HBO)

Issa Rae’s The Lovebirds, the screwball, action rom-com she stars in with Kumail Nanjiani, has gone from being bumped from its April 3rd release to getting an eventual release on Netflix. Thankfully, the show that made Rae a star to watch is finally returning for its fourth season. Star/showrunner Rae is back to ride the rocky waters that is the African-American single life in Los Angeles. But, as always, she’ll have her best girlfriends to ride along with her. (Premiering on Sunday at 9 pm.)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The third season of the popular, Emmy-winning cat-and-mouse game was originally supposed to premiere later in the month. But the powers that be decided to give the self-isolating fans some much-needed good news. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as the British intelligence investigator and the twisted assassin who just can’t get enough of each other. Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves the showrunner this season. (Premiering on Sunday at 8 pm.)