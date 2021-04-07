Country star Eric Church brings big 'Gather Again' tour to Toyota Center

Country superstar Eric Church is bringing his "Gather Again Tour" to Toyota Center on April 8, becoming one of the first major music stars to announce a large-scale arena tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church, who is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee, will visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, starting with Lexington, Kentucky on September 17. In addition to Houston, Church will make two other Texas stops — Fort Worth April 1 and San Antonio on April 2, 2022.

For the first time in his career, Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Church will be touring in support of his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project, which is set for release later in April. Heart will be available on Friday, April 16, Soul will be available on Friday, April 23, and the middle album, &, will be available exclusively to Church's fan club, the Church Choir, on Tuesday, April 20.

Although Church has been releasing albums since 2006, he didn't hit it big until his 2011 No. 1 album, Chief, which yielded the No. 1 hits "Drink in My Hand" and "Springsteen." That earned him the Best New Solo Vocalist Award at the ACM Awards, the Album of the Year award from the CMA Awards, and three Grammy nominations, putting him at the top of the Country scene.

Church is not just relying on optimism to fill up arenas on his tour. He will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council, and COVID Collaborative. It is set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song from Heart & Soul.

Tickets to all U.S. dates will go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, May 7 at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members will have early access to tickets via a pre-sale starting at 10 am Tuesday, May 4.