Following a two-year hiatus, Avenida Houston has revived and revamped its free, in-person music series Party on the Plaza, which begins on Friday, April 8. The series runs every Friday through May 20 from 6-9 pm.

From R&B and Latin to rock, pop, and alternative, a wide variety of music is to be expected in this year's lineup, with the focus of this year's concerts being on popular cover and tribute bands of superstars like Shakira and Taylor Swift. Guests can also enjoy an array of beverages and snap some unique photo opps at the 14-foot selfie display at the concerts, which are produced by Houston First Corporation and presented by Champion Energy.

This year's lineup includes:

April 8: Simply Irresistible

Party on the Moon's sister act front line features an all-star cast of vocalists and musicians including: Toni Braxton's sister Trina, a Canadian idol, a Chicago Idol winner, a former Party On the Moon lead vocalist, a male vocalist fresh off Broadway, and a Grammy-nominated bandleader and drummer.

April 15: We Got the Beat

Made up of charismatic and professional party leaders who perform a variety of cover songs, We Got the Beat's top-notch lineup has performed with members of Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice Cooper, The Romantics, and others, plus numerous American Idols.

April 22: Claremont Heir

With a common love of playing and sharing music, Claremont Heir is one of Houston's best up-and-coming rock groups. Their original songs come from the influence of alt-rock, pop-punk, and even some psychedelic sounds, while their covers span a wide range of genres, from the '80s to modern-day hits.

April 29: Breakfast at Tiffany's

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a Houston-based variety band that understands that the show is just as important as the music. With six talented musicians, the group offers a vast array of dance and party songs, such as rock, Latin, country, pop, and rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

May 6: She Wolf

She Wolf is a tribute band to the world-famous Colombian pop artist Shakira, who has been described as the "Queen of Latin Music" and is well known for her versatility. Guests can expect a live performance of her greatest hits by She Wolf's experienced musicians.

May 13: Reputation

Reputation is a Dallas-based tribute band comprised of five hardcore "Swifties." Among the most successful and influential artists of the 21st century, Taylor Swift is known for her distinctive style, legendary catalog of music, and unique stage presence. Reputation celebrates Taylor Swift's gift of connecting people through storytelling by performing her greatest hits.

May 20: Big Swing and The Ballroom Blasters

A blast from the past and the best boogyin' of today, Big Swing and The Ballroom Blasters is an Earth Wind & Fire tribute band that features swing, jazz, soul, Motown, rock, and pop.

---

Guests coming to experience Party on the Plaza can find garage parking in the Avenida North and Avenida South parking garages, located at each end of the George R. Brown Convention Center. More information on rates and transportation can be found here.