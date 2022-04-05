Downtown's free concert series parties on with revamped lineup full of tribute acts

For decades, Houstonians rocked out in east downtown — before hanging out downtown was a thing — at Party on the Plaza, the popular concert series and live music show. Now, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the free event is making an in-person return this week.

Party on the Plaza premieres Friday, April 8, with a free kickoff party running from 6 pm to 9 pm at Avenida Houston (1001 Avenida de las Americas). Look for the aforementioned live music, beverages, a massive 14-foot selfie display for photo and Instagram opportunities, and an array of festive lighting throughout the space, per a release.

As fans will recall, Party on the Plaza showcased local, regional, and national bands. This year, the series (co-produced by Houston First Corp. and presented by Champion Energy) will headline some popular cover and tribute bands, many that feature top-tier musicians and vocalists who have worked with some of today’s all-star artists and companies.

As for the music, expect a range of R&B, Latin, rock, pop, alternative, and more. Here’s the lineup, which runs through May 20:

April 8: Simply Irresistible (modern hits, ’80s, classic rock, disco/funk, R&B, Motown, and country.)

(modern hits, ’80s, classic rock, disco/funk, R&B, Motown, and country.) April 15: We Got the Beat ( R&B, rock to hip-hop, pop, and more.)

( R&B, rock to hip-hop, pop, and more.) April 22: Claremont Heir (Alternative rock, pop punk, and psychedelic)

(Alternative rock, pop punk, and psychedelic) April 29: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (’60s, ’70s, ’80s, Latin, pop, rock, country, and modern top hits)

(’60s, ’70s, ’80s, Latin, pop, rock, country, and modern top hits) May 6: She Wolf (Shakira tribute)

(Shakira tribute) May 13: Reputation (Taylor Swift tribute)

(Taylor Swift tribute) May 20: Big Swing and The Ballroom Blasters (Earth, Wind, & Fire tribute)

For more information on the series, visit the official website.

---

Party on the Plaza, 1001 Avenida de las Americas; Fridays 6 pm to 9 pm. Free.