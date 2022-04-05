Home » Entertainment
the party is back

Downtown's free concert series parties on with revamped lineup full of tribute acts

Downtown's free concert series parties on with revamped lineup

By
She Wolf Shakira tribute
She Wolf, a Shakira tribute act, performs at Party on the Plaza.  Photo courtesy of She Wolf/Houston First

For decades, Houstonians rocked out in east downtown — before hanging out downtown was a thing — at Party on the Plaza, the popular concert series and live music show. Now, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the free event is making an in-person return this week.

Party on the Plaza premieres Friday, April 8, with a free kickoff party running from 6 pm to 9 pm at Avenida Houston (1001 Avenida de las Americas). Look for the aforementioned live music, beverages, a massive 14-foot selfie display for photo and Instagram opportunities, and an array of festive lighting throughout the space, per a release.

As fans will recall, Party on the Plaza showcased local, regional, and national bands. This year, the series (co-produced by Houston First Corp. and presented by Champion Energy) will headline some popular cover and tribute bands, many that feature top-tier musicians and vocalists who have worked with some of today’s all-star artists and companies.

As for the music, expect a range of R&B, Latin, rock, pop, alternative, and more. Here’s the lineup, which runs through May 20:

  • April 8: Simply Irresistible (modern hits, ’80s, classic rock, disco/funk, R&B, Motown, and country.)
  • April 15: We Got the Beat ( R&B, rock to hip-hop, pop, and more.)
  • April 22: Claremont Heir (Alternative rock, pop punk, and psychedelic)
  • April 29: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (’60s, ’70s, ’80s, Latin, pop, rock, country, and modern top hits)
  • May 6: She Wolf (Shakira tribute)
  • May 13: Reputation (Taylor Swift tribute)
  • May 20: Big Swing and The Ballroom Blasters (Earth, Wind, & Fire tribute)

For more information on the series, visit the official website.

---

Party on the Plaza, 1001 Avenida de las Americas; Fridays 6 pm to 9 pm. Free.

ADVERTISEMENT
Buy Tickets
Read These Next
Douglas Mills Houston American Idol
Meet the Houston high school star charming audiences on American Idol
1701 Commerce St. Houston downtown
Historic downtown building gets new life as mixed-use destination
Via Colori Houston
Dazzling downtown chalk art festival draws up jaw-dropping designs