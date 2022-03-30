Blooming outdoor art festival welcomes art fans and furry friends to Midtown

Houstonians who couldn’t get enough of outdoor art at the recent Bayou City Art Festival have another sunny option. Midtown Houston will host its annual Art in the Park outdoor festival on Saturday, April 2, the organization announced.

Art fans are invited to gather at Bagby Park (415 Gray St.) from 10 am to 6 pm to peruse art, nosh on choice bites, and catch live music. Fittingly, this year’s theme is “Bloom Where You’re Planted,” a nod to spring and individuality.

Visitors can artfully interact during one of the four free ArtJams, which are first-come-first-serve classes complete with supplies for creative types. (Classes include decorating/painting old jeans.) Another draw at the fest: chalk artists will make their return, sketching up colorful imagery.

Expect offerings from nearly 20 visual artists who will have their artwork on display, with items such as handmade jewelry, vibrant paintings, and more.

Featured artisans include April Murphy, who created an art installation on the iconic the Midtown letters; Kristen Kramlich, owner of FLuxe Jewelry, who fashions hand-sawed pieces from copper sheet metal; Gerald Tobola, an award-winning copper artist whose work has been displayed at the Smithsonian Institute Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage in Washington D.C.; and Latarsha Sterling, who will showcase her wall tile coasters.

Perfect for a park outing, the festival is dog-friendly; free “pupcakes” (a tasty version of a cupcake) are available for furry friends courtesy of Jackson’s Place-Midtown. Speaking of eats, two-legged art lovers can chow down on fare from La Calle Tacos.

For more information on the free, family-friendly event, visit the official site.