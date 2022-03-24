One of the most thrilling race experiences of the year is coming up fast, and you won't want to miss it. MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas is the only North American round of the world's premier motorcycle racing championship, and it's speeding into Circuit of The Americas on April 8-10, 2022.

On deck for the three-day event is a lineup of MotoGP, MotoAmerica, Moto2, and Moto3 racing, along with the North American Talent Cup, which will be there for the first time.

Two fan zones will be packed with the FMX Motorcycle Stunt Show, Red Bull athletes, motorcycle vendors, and amusement rides, while the newly expanded Lonestar Land will have mouthwatering Texas barbecue, music, and amazing photo opps.

Fans can even take a parade lap on the track with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts in front of thousands of cheering fans with a Geico Cycle Coral package.

The insurance company is also providing free motorcycle parking, or you can roll up in an RV and set up camp mere steps from all the action.

Of course, if you don't want to take any chances, you can purchase an array of ticket options, ranging from $42 general admission grandstand seats to the Ducati package, which includes a "taste of Italy" food sampling and the chance to take your Ducati for a lap around the world-famous COTA track.