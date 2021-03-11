Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Expect a green ol’ time this weekend, as various spots around the city celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Enjoy a scavenger hunt, an art heist, a shamrock shindig, and an Irish stew-off. Film buffs, don’t forget to check out a movie at the endangered Landmark River Oaks Theatre while you’re at it.

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, March 11

Rothko in Jazz with Maris Briežkalns Quintet

Get ready for this virtual livestream, courtesy of The Rothko Chapel. In honor of Mark Rothko’s Latvian heritage, Latvian jazz ensemble the Māris Briežkalns Quintet commissioned ten Latvian composers to each create an original jazz composition, arranged and performed by the Quintet. Each composition is created to illustrate the moods and atmosphere evoked by an iconic Rothko painting selected by the composer. 6 pm.

Aaron Lewis at Bayou Music Center

Don’t act like you weren’t chilling in your bedroom back in the day listening to Staind, that hella emo-rock band discovered by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst that gave us such moody classics as “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside?” Lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis is out here doing his own thing, performing country tunes he’s been dropping for the past decade. Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking. 7 pm.

Friday, March 12

The Hunt at CITYCENTRE

Throughout this 10-day scavenger hunt, beginning Friday through Sunday, March 21, participants will be asked to complete tasks as they venture throughout CITYCENTRE and its retailers, to earn points using the Scavify app. The first 500 participants will receive a free tumbler. At the end of the event, the top 10 participants will receive an extra gift card prize from their choice of retailers. All participants must download the Scavify app in order to join. 9 am.

Society for the Performing Arts presents Art Heist

Based on a true story of the world’s biggest art caper, this is a true-crime walking show where socially distanced groups will walk to multiple locations to gather clues. Actors, through conversation, will reveal clues to the detective audience — but then again, a red herring or two might present itself. Shows will depart every 30 minutes. It will run through Sunday, March 28. 6 pm (2 and 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday).

Saturday, March 13

Abu Omar Halal Signature Grand Opening

Abu Omar Halal will present the grand opening of their new brick & mortar location, where visitors can enjoy a free dessert, side salad or fresh juice with purchase of any meal. Guests can experience the new signature menu with rotating traditional favorites like Mansaf with Lamb Shank, Kabseh, Chicken Musakhan and more. They are also showcasing a new fresh juice, smoothie and salad menu, along with favorites like shawarma, gyro, and falafel options. 11 am.

St. Patrick’s Brunch & Crawfish Boil at B.B. Lemon

It’s time to don some green attire and join B.B. Lemon for a festive St. Patrick's brunch and crawfish boil. Enjoy tunes by DJ G-Funk along with Irish-inspired food and drink specials. Also, Berg Hospitality Group's very own New Orleans native, Jeff Baron, will be cookin' up mudbugs with his special recipe. Reservations are recommended. Complimentary valet and street parking will be available. 11 am.

Sunday, March 14

Sugar Land Town Square presents Shake Your Shamrock Shindig

The Shake Your Shamrock Shindig will include food and drink specials, extended brunches, live music, raffles, and more. Visitors can check-in at Bar Louie, where they will present their ticket to receive a themed punch card. They will then spend the next couple of hours getting jolly and green at Baker Street, Bar Louie, Fish City Grill, Flying Saucer, The Rouxpour, and Sweet Paris. Proceeds will benefit East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. Noon.

Irish Stew-Off at Penny Whistle Pub

Penny Whistle Pub will be opening up early for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookoff. Cash prizes will be awarded to the judge’s choice and people’s choice winners. For $5, you can sample unlimited amounts of stews and vote on your favorite one. The proceeds from the $5 will go to help victims from Winter Storm Uri. There will be bagpipers and live music by Ruckus Music. Green beers and jello shots will be available along with specials on Irish drinks. 1 pm.