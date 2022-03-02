Discovery Green rolls out outdoor skating rink just in time for spring

With spring weather finally rolling in after an early-year chill, Houstonians are clamoring for warm-weather fun. Perfect timing, then, for the return of the city’s first outdoor roller rink, which is rolling back into downtown’s buzzy destination.

The Rink, the outdoor roller rink at Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.), is back for skaters for five weeks, opening on Friday, March 4. The launch night on Friday will feature fun, skate-worthy tunes by DJ Mohawk Steve, roller derby demonstrations, and a chance for the first 50 skaters in line to skate for free, per a press release.

Tickets, which are $12, must be purchased online. As always, The Rink is offering access to all (non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome) and themed nights.

Here’s the lineup of the themed nights and events that run through April 10.

Opening Night: Friday, March 4, 5–11 pm

Enjoy music by DJ Mohawk Steve and roller derby demonstrations. The first 50 skaters in line skate for free. (Note: don’t purchase tickets ahead of time.)

Cheap Skate Nights: Mondays, March 7 and 21; April 4, 5–10 pm

On these select Mondays, skaters can roll around the rink for just $8 plus tax per person.

Time Warp Tuesdays: Every Tuesday, March 8–April 5, 7–9 pm

Skate to favorite songs from decades past; playlists are curated by DJ Mohawk Steve.

Clutch City Wednesdays: Wednesdays, March 9–April 6, 5–10 pm

Here, visitors who wear any Houston sports team gear will receive $2 off admission as they skate to music by Houston artists. (Discounted tickets must be purchased in person. If the desired time is fully booked, there may be a wait.)

Throwback Thursdays: Thursdays, March 10–April 7, 7–9 pm

Much like Time Warp Tuesday, guests can skate to songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and more with playlists spun by DJ Mohawk Steve.

FUNomenal Fridays: Fridays, March 11–April 8, 7–10 pm (March 18, 4-7 pm)

The Friday night fun features a light, music by DJ Mohawk Steve, and more.

Skate Party Saturdays: Saturdays, March 12–April 9, 7–10 pm

More music nights: Here, roll/bounce to the hottest pop hits by DJ Boris.

---

The Rink at Discovery Green; 1500 McKinney St.; Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5–10 pm, Fridays 5–11 pm, Saturdays and school holidays (March 14–18, March 28) 11 am–11 pm, and Sundays 11 am–8 pm. For tickets and more information, visit the official site.