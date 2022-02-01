Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo saddles up with new rides, swag, murals, and more

When one of the biggest entertainment events on the globe is celebrating its 90th anniversary — and it’s in Houston — one can expect big things ahead.

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will soon saddle up (February 28-March 20) and promises new attractions at the NRG Stadium site and downtown.

Fans can expect new rides, Instagrammable sites, new swag and merch (of course), entertainment hubs, food, and even a massive, nine-story mural located downtown.

Let’s dig into the fun ahead.

Massive mural

Before the rodeo starts, fans can check out the new 90th anniversary rodeo mural — which is nine stories tall — located at One Market Square Garage (Prairie Street at Travis Street). Adorned with a cowboy boot, Ferris wheel, covered wagon, bull, hat, and more, the mural is a tall testimony to all things rodeo. The work comes courtesy of beloved Houston native artist GONZO247.

All aboard!

Five rodeo rides await kids of all ages. They include, per the rodeo:

Atlantis Funhouse: a custom-built, multi-leveled funhouse, themed from the lost city of Atlantis.

Dragon Family Coaster: a family-friendly roller coaster with fantasy dragons and multicolored LED lighting.

Liberty Wheel: a family-friendly Ferris wheel.

Moonraker: a ride from Europe promising high-speed twisting and rotating in all directions.

Winky the Whale: kids ride inside a whale that rotates around, up and down, while splashing in the water.

Big-kid fun

The Jim Beam Backyard runs Thursday, March 3–Saturday, March 5 (1-5 pm). Guests can enjoy complimentary Jim Beam Seltzer (one per person) along with giveaways, games and photo ops. Must be 21 or over to attend. Another new destination is the Coca-Cola Ice House, a new Texas-inspired spot located between the Astrodome and NRG Stadium.

That’s the ticket!

This year, visitors can nab a keepsake via a shiny, framable, commemorative ticket for all 2022 performances. These are available for purchase at axs.com for $16.

For even more new rodeo happenings, including activities, visit this RodeoHouston page.